Bright Stars out to return to winning ways

As the first round of the Uganda Premier League comes to end, Bright Stars travel to bottom side UPDF on Friday looking to regain their winning touch.

Fred Kajoba’s men have gone four games without seeing victory and they enter tomorrow’s game off the back of a goalless draw with Police in midweek.

The Stars’ last victory came last month against Onduparaka, and it was one that elevated them up to second in the league standings. There recent dip in form, however, has seen them drop to seventh.

Given they face a UPDF side that has looked woeful all throughout the round, Kajoba and his boys will be desperate to return to winning ways and end the year and the round on a good note.

The Bombo side has only one win to their name that came against Express early in the season. They’ve lost eight games since that victory and are rooted to the bottom of the table.

UPDF’s last home game ended 1-0 in favor of opponents Kirinya-Jinja SSS. Given Bright Stars won’t be an easy opponent, they will be happy to settle with a point as they look to escape relegation.

A point or a win, however, won’t alter their position in the league. They’ll still remain bottom of the table. The side currently has seven points, four below Express placed just above them.