Bul out to end the year on a high

Bul will hope to end the year 2017 and the first round of the Uganda Premier League on a high when they travel to Luzira Prisons Ground on Friday to face Maroons.

The Jinja side is enjoying a good run of form, and they have done themselves a great deal of redemption, distancing themselves from the relegation zone. Bul have won three games in a row- something they had not done this season- and are now seated ninth in the league standings with 18 points, four off the relegation zone.

Kefa Kisala’s men will be determined to get a result against Maroons who are currently far from their best. They will try to carry their form into this game and get all the three points.

While Asaph Mwebaze’s team hasn’t been on a losing side since their defeat to Express in September, they haven’t won a game since late October when they beat Proline 1-0. Six consecutive draws have been registered, and they come into this one on the back of one-all draw against bottom side UPDF.

Their form is one that has frustrated the fans as it has dropped the side closer to the relegation zone. Both Maroons and Bul have 18 points, but the former has been descending while the latter is on ascendance.

Maroons sit eighth in the league just a place above Bul