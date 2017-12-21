Basketball

City Oilers finish 5th on second continental appearance

ago
by Franklin Kaweru
TwitterFacebookGoogle PlusInstagram
FIBA
City Oilers captain Jimmy Enabu recieves the team’s Fair Play Award

Zone V representatives at the 2017 FIBA Africa Champions Cup City Oilers finished fifth overall on their second appearance on the continent.

Oilers who were making their second straight appearance defeated Ferrovario Beira 82-70 in the classification game on Wednesday.

Robinson Opong and Adarius Pegues were the star men for the Ugandan side – scoring 23 points apiece with Stephen Omony coming in handy with 11 points.

City Oilers also won the Fair Play Award at the tournament.

Oilers started the tournament with three losses (to ES Rades, AS Sale and Inter Clube) in the first three group games but went on to win the last two (against ASB New Generation and Kano Pillars) to advance to the quarterfinals.

The quarter finals presented the toughest opponents in US Monastir that had not lost a game – and as expected – Oilers stumbled and had to play classification game for places 6-9.

They beat GS Petroliers (a side they lost to last year) before seeing off Mozambique side Ferrovario Beira.

Final Standings

  1. AS Sale (Morocco)
  2. ES Rades (Tunisia)
  3. US Monastir (Tunisia)
  4. Sport Libolo e Benfica (Angola)
  5. City Oilers (Uganda)
  6. Ferroviario da Beira (Mozambique)
  7. InterClube (Angola)
  8. GS Petroliers (Algeria)
  9. Kano Pillars (Nigeria)
  10. ASB Mazembe (DR Congo)
  11. Gombe Bulls (Nigeria)
  12. New Generation (DR Congo)

You May Also Like

AS Sale win maiden FIBA Africa Champions Cup

We deserve to be champions, says ES Rades’ El Mabrouk

AS Salé shake off Libolo, qualify for FIBA Africa Champions Cup final