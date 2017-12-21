FIBA

Zone V representatives at the 2017 FIBA Africa Champions Cup City Oilers finished fifth overall on their second appearance on the continent.

Oilers who were making their second straight appearance defeated Ferrovario Beira 82-70 in the classification game on Wednesday.

Robinson Opong and Adarius Pegues were the star men for the Ugandan side – scoring 23 points apiece with Stephen Omony coming in handy with 11 points.

City Oilers also won the Fair Play Award at the tournament.

Oilers started the tournament with three losses (to ES Rades, AS Sale and Inter Clube) in the first three group games but went on to win the last two (against ASB New Generation and Kano Pillars) to advance to the quarterfinals.

The quarter finals presented the toughest opponents in US Monastir that had not lost a game – and as expected – Oilers stumbled and had to play classification game for places 6-9.

They beat GS Petroliers (a side they lost to last year) before seeing off Mozambique side Ferrovario Beira.

Final Standings