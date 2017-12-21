Depleted Onduparaka end first round at ‘out of sorts’ URA | Uganda Premier League

Uganda Premier League (Friday, 22nd December 2017):

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Vs Onduparaka

Mandela National Stadium, Stadium (4:30 p.m)

Arua based outfit Onduparaka Football Club is no doubt ranking aloft the most crowd pullers in the country.

Since being promoted to the top flight division over a year ago, Onduparaka has changed the dynamism and face of football.

Now in their second season in top flight football, Onduparaka F.C continues to dominate many sports news segments on airwaves and print.

As the first round of the current 2017/18 season climaxes with games on Friday and Saturday, Onduparaka is a ‘limping’ side with injuries here and there.

On Friday, they visit Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

The game arrives just a few hours after Tuesday’s match day 14 games when Onduparaka lost 2-1 on the road to Masavu and URA was forced to a one all draw by new comers Mbarara City.

Team News:

URA F.C:

After the Tuesday draw with Mbarara City, URA F.C management vehemently terminated the services of their former head coach Ibrahim Kirya and his immediate assistant James Odoch over unsatisfactory results.

The next morning, former Uganda Cranes super star, Paul ‘Latest’ Nkata was ushered in at the club and introduced to the players at their Homesdallen Gayaza training ground.

Nkata will be officially unveiled on Friday, hours to the match as he embarks on his second spell at the club.

Injury list:

Goalkeeper Cleo Ssetubba (recovering from broken tibia) remains sidelined for the game alongside defender Richard Kasagga Jjuuko.

Right back, Fred Okot is subject to late fitness tests since the injury sustained at the COSAFA U-20 championship with the Uganda Hippos team.

The rest of the players are good to good. If fielded, goalkeeper Alionzi Nafiani will face off with a club that baby sat him and opened the gates for him with that vital plat form.

Veteran striker Henry Kiseeka, long serving player Allan Munaaba, Samuel Ssekitto, Hudu Mulikyi, midfield ace Shafik Kagimu, Congolese turned Rwandese Labama Bogota Kamana, Siraje Sentamu, Saidi Kyeyune, Jimmy Kulaba, Nicholas Kagaba, Ajab Abdulrahman, Dennis Kamanzi, Charles Ssempa and goalkeeper Mathias Muwanga, among others are the players of substance on the team.

Nkata has a variety of players at his disposal ready to perfect the work as he targets a winning return to the side he once served with diligence and passion.

Onduparaka Team News:

Since arriving in Kampala on Monday, the Arua outfit has been based at their usual base in Namugongo (New Model Hotel).

Onduparaka Football club lost 2-1 to Masavu at the Fisheries Training play ground in Bugonga and returned to their Kampala base.

Coaches Leo Adraa and Charles Livingstone Mbabazi will be out to avoid defeat in succession, a rare feat for the club.

Team captain Rashid ‘Mertasacker’ Toha remains sidelined as he continues with the recovery path to natural healing.

It remains to be seen where Karim Ndugwa, who limped out early in the Masavu game will make the match day squad.

Another midfielder Gaddafi ‘Alcantara’ Wahabu failed to make the Kampala trip.

In Rashid Muhammed and Simba Sabir, they have two capable and confident replacements for Toha and second half subsistute Samson Ceaser Okhuti (himself had been ill of late) is looked at as Ndugwa’s replacement.

Youngster Ezra Bidda will most likely be accorded the much treasured game time like he led the line against Masavu.

The other attacking option for URA is the gangly striker Alfred Leku (on loan from Vipers Sports Club).

Hard tackling midfielder Ivan Mbowa and Rajab Kakooza are the main shield in the middle field alongside the bow-legged Gadafi Gahiho.

Left footers Viani Ssekajugo and Living Kabon will definitely provide the much desired width on the left far as fast improving Rashid Okocha takes over at left back.

Any of Aggrey Kirya or Alex Gasper could start at right back in a balance of defence and offensive options.

It requires no dice throw on who will command the goal posts since Nicholas Ssebwato is up and fit for the game ahead of Richard Anyama.

“Each day is a fresh learning experience for the team players and us coaches. We hope to improve in the next match” Leo Adraa told the media after the disappointing away loss in Entebbe.

Onduparaka is currently 5th with 22 points, two better than 6th placed URA.

