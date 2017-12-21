Kaddu stars with a brace for KCCA against Kirinya-Jinja S.S

KCCA 2-1 Kirinya-Jinja S.S

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club striker Patrick Kaddu is famously known for his cheeky dance after finding the back of the net.

The former Maroons forward danced twice as he inspired the 12 time league winners with a brace against visiting Kirinya – Jinja S.S at the Lugogo stadium astro turf in Kampala on Wednesday.

Kaddu was well positioned to nod home the opener a minute to the opening half hour mark off a teasing cross from left back Mustapha Kizza.

Kizza was one of the KCCA players returning after national duty.

For starters, Kizza had been with the Uganda Hippos team (national U-20 side) alongside club mates Allan Okello, Julius Poloto and Muhammed Shaban.

For the senior team, Allan Kateregga, Timothy Awany, Ibrahim Saddam Juma and Muzamiru Kateregga were with the Uganda Cranes at CECAFA 2017 in Kenya.

Half time of the game at Lugogo ended one goal apiece.

Eleven minutes into the second half, striker Fred Amaku found the equalizer capitalizing on loose marking in the KCCA goal area.

KCCA netted the second goal through the clinical Kaddu in the 85th minute.

Team skipper Denis Okot Oola delivered a long ball into the area that Paul Mucureezi chested passed in the path of Kaddu to beat goalie Emmanuel Lubangakene.

Guess what, Kaddu, who was also named man of the match raced to the corner flag for the customary dance as KCCA led 2-1.

The reigning champions now accumulate 26 points and keep within a five point gap with league leaders SC Villa Jogoo.

The Jogoos have 31 points after winning 2-1 against visiting Proline in Masaka.

Next Matches:

KCCA will host struggling Express this Saturday as Kirinya-Jinja S.S shall be home to entertain SC Villa Jogoo at their Bugembe out fit.

Team Line ups:

KCCA XI: Charles Lukwago (G.K), Dennis Okot Oola, Mustapha Kizza, Timothy Awanyi, Fillbert Obenchan (46′ Julius Poloto), Isaac Kirabira, Tito Okello (72′ Tito Okello), Muzamiru Mutyaba, Allan Kateregga, Patrick Kaddu, Allan Okello (66′ Ibrahim Sadam Juma)

Subs Not Used: Jamal Malyamungu (G.K), Habib Kavuma, Lawrence Bukenya, Allan Oryek

Kirinya-Jinja S.S XI: Emmanuel Lubangkene (G.K), Allan Drajua, Isma Kawawulo, Marco Willey, Godfrey Akol, George Kasonko, Ivan Ntege, Ibrahim Kayiwa (92′ Mark Bamukaaye), Joel Madondo (48′ Mayanja Anthony), Fred Amaku (62′ Moses Batali), Musa Esenu

Subs Not Used: Tom Ikara (G.K), Laundry Makon, Faizal Muwawu, Bertrand Ebode

