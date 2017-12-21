© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

In light of the old school adage when one door closes, there is another bound to swiftly open, former Uganda Cranes international Ibrahim ‘Uchumi’ Kirya bears bold witness with moving testimonies.

The 1992 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup winner was a few hours ago relieved of his duties as head coach at Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club.

After the news of Kirya’s departure from URA filtered through as reported by Kawowo Sports, another job was on stand-by for the robust tactician.

The former Sports Club Villa Jogoo and Lweza player was contacted by Mbarara City Football Club as possible replacement for Vialli Bianomugisha who left a few weeks ago.

Kirya traveled over 250KM from Kampala for Mbarara on Thursday for talks and final negotiations of an eminent move to the land of milk and honey.

In an interview with Kawowo Sports, Kirya attested having traveled for the possible deal;

Football coaches and players are like soldiers. We play anywhere under every condition. When one side becomes impassable, you try the other. I am willing and able to work in any part of the country or continent as long as we agree with my bosses

Mbarara City F.C has of late been managed by care taker coach Samuel Kawalya since Bainomugisha’s departure.

Bainomugisha had replaced James Makumbi who was instrumental in the club’s promotion from the second tier division, The FUFA Big League.

The Ankole Lions, as the club is fondly known is on a desperate quest of crucial points to ensure they survive relegation during their first year in the top flight division.

After 14 games, Mbarara City is 12th on the 16 team log with 16 points with a goal deficit of three.

They have managed just three wins, 7 draws and 4 losses in 14 outings as the first round nears the climax on Saturday.

Ironically, Kirya was the head coach at URA when Mbarara City forced a one-all draw with the tax collectors at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole on Tuesday, a result that precipitated his eventual sacking.

Mbarara City hosts Masavu on Friday in a battle of two league new comers.

Kirya is expected to watch the match from the Kakyeka stadium pavilion in Mbarara.