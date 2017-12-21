Masavu captain Ndugwa dedicates wonder goal to Bugonga ball boys

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Following his brilliant individual goal against Onduparaka on Tuesday, Masavu Football Club captain Abraham Ndugwa has dedicated the wonder strike to the Fisheries Training Institute stadium ball boys.

There is nothing more to give back to the fans and our lovely supporters than dedicating the goal and victory to them. I give the goal to the boy balls to appreciate the work they do for us and also inspire them

For starters, Masavu F.C registered their fourth victory of the season with the 2-1 win against Arua side Onduparaka.

A goal in each half by forwards Abraham Ndugwa and Sadala Ddumba propelled the home side to the much desired win, their second at home after defeating BUL last November.

Ddumba scored the opener in the 36th minute after controlling a goal bound shot from Charles Odeke before calmly finishing past goalkeeper Nicholas Ssebwato from close range.

Team skipper Ndugwa got the second strike after incredible step overs that confused defender Rashid Muhammed before he unleashed a venomous shot from to beat goalkeeper Nicholas Ssebwato at the near post for the much celebrated second goal.

Ndugwa has since called upon the rest of his other teammates to lift their spirit in the rest of the matches.

We are taking each match like like a final. We need to play our hearts out for good results

Inside the added minutes, referee Ashadu Ssemere pointed to the penalty spot following a handball in the forbidden area by midfielder Sulaiman Muttah.

Masavu thus ascended to 14th with 14 points from 14 games played.

On the other hand, Onduparaka remained 4th with 22 points fetched in 14 matches.

Next Matches

Masavu travels to Mbarara to face home side Mbarara City at the Kakyeeka Stadium this Friday whilst Onduparaka will play Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

