Mbarara City, Masavu target positive first round climax | Uganda Premier league

Uganda Premier League (Friday, 22nd December 2017):

Mbarara City Vs Masavu

Kakyeeka Stadium (4:30 p.m)

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The match between Mbarara City and Masavu in the Uganda Premier league on Friday, 22nd December 2017 will be a plat form for the two clubs to settle previous egos from the FUFA Big League.

Reason – both clubs were neck to neck last season during their respective times in the lower tier division, the FUFA Big League.

For starters, Mbarara City F.C has a slight edge over Masavu with a comprehensive 4-0 drubbing at Kakyeeka after the first round tie had failed failed to produce any goal back then at the Katabi Gombolola play grounds.

Coming into this eagerly awaited fixture, a lot of water has passed down the drain since the two clubs squared off.

From the administrative wing, technical bench, the back room staff to the players registered for the season, both clubs are on a parallel path.

Whereas Masavu changed ownership from Tonny Ssozi to Anthony Kimuli, Mbarara City remained safe under Western Region Youth Member of Parliament, Mwine Mpaka.

Both clubs changed their respective coaches. Mbarara City let go James Makumbi and ushered in Vialli Bainomugisha before Samuel Kawalya took over and now Ibrahim Kirya is the next coach in line.

The one uniting factor is that both sides recruited new players on board to beef up from the Big League squad.

Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Team News:

Mbarara City:

Mbarara City managed a hard fought one all draw with Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) on Tuesday at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

South Sudanese lanky import Makweth Wol put the visitors ahead at the stroke of half time before Dennis Kamanzi made amends for URA deep in the second stanza of the game.

The team players have since returned safely to Mbarara and held the final last training at their Kakyeeka fortress on Thursday.

Missing players

Three thirds of the players are fully fit for the game apart from stylish left footed gem Methiod Bassey, a player who even attracted the keen eye of Uganda Cranes head coach Moses Basena before the CECAFA 2017 Senior Challenge Cup in Kenya.

Santos Hakizimana, Salim Hood and Ibrahim Oriti are all highly doubtful for the game.

The rest of the crops are available for the care taker coach Samuel Kawalya.

From the forwards Siraje Musindo, the tried and tested Brian Aheebwa and Wol, midfielders Solomon Okwalinga, Fred Kalanzi, Bebe Swalik Ssegujja, Clinton Kamugisha, Pistis Barenge and others, defenders Zaidi Byekwaso, Stephen Othieno, Yesseri Waibi, veteran center backs Asuman Buyinza and Asuman Alishe, Hillary Mukundane and Junior Ainamani as well as the goalkeeping duo of Ali Kimera and the Entebbe born and bred product Muhammed ‘Meddie’ Ssekebba.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Masavu Team News:

Coached by former Uganda Cranes international midfielder Joseph Mutyaba, also assisted by Jackson Musoni and Alex Gitta, Masavu has struggled for results since being promoted.

They have attained 4 wins in 14 matches and have 8 losses with one draw.

Owing to the performance and 2-1 win attained in the immediate past match against Onudparaka in Bugonga, Masavu seems to be a side on mission.

Missing players

Defender Brian Nsubuga (malaria), midfield dynamo Onesmas Andama (self-imposed leave) and first choice goalkeeper Mansoor Kiggundu (suspension) are definitely out of the match plans.

The duo did not travel as the team arrived in Mbarara town on Thursday afternoon.

Kiggundu’s suspension after accumulating three cautions implies Hussein Mulawa, the third choice goalie makes the bench for the second time this season with Ali Kiggundu expected to start in between the goal posts.

The defenders who traveled include Moses Kiggundu, Sulaiman Ochero, Sande Mukiibi, Ibrahim Pengere and Ibrahim Magada.

The wide pool of midfielders has Fred Umon, Veron Ddamba, Sulaiman Muttah as Ddumba Sadala, team captain Abraham Ndugwa and the much traveled Ivan Lubaale make the forwards.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Masavu coach Gitta has already revealed his season aspirations and targets;

“We need to finish the season with 25 points. This is our target” Gitta stated.

From the basis of Gitta’s analysis and planning, he believes 25 points for the entire season will be good enough for his charges to skip the relegation monster.

Already, they have 14 points in the pouch from 14 games played.

Can Gitta’s dream live to pass?

Your guess is as good as mine.