Less than 48 hours after being relieved of his duties at URA, Ibrahim Kirya is set to be appointed as coach of Mbarara City.

The league debutants have been without a head coach since partying ways with Vialli Bainomugisha.

According to impeccable sources from either camp, the two are still in negotiations and an official announcement is expected on Friday morning.

The Ankole Lions hope the former Lweza and SC Villa tactician can take over immediately although he is expected to watch on when the side battles Masavu in their last match of the league’s first round.

Kirya’s main task will be to save the league’s newcomers from the drop as they sit just two points off the relegation zone.