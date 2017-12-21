Friday December 22, 2017

Soana FC Vs Police FC – Kavumba Recreation Ground 4.30pm

Police FC return to former home Kavumba Recreation Ground on Friday when they visit Soana in their last Uganda Premier League game this year.

The Cops used to host their games at the venue until the appointment of Abdallah Mubiru a year ago.

Against Soana, the third placed Cops target maximum points to keep pacesetters SC Villa who play on Saturday in sight.

Mubiru’s side also seek to end a winless run of two games that have seen them drop from first to third in just one month.

They are expected to have left back Aggrey Madoi back in their ranks after being an unused substitute in the barren draw at Bright Stars on Tuesday.

But there are still doubts over right backs Paul Wila and Denis Bigala as well as attacking midfield gem, Juma Balinya.

Soana, who sit just one place above the relegation zone with 16 points have no choice but win or else they end the first round in the red of the league.

Police have won their previous three visits to Soana including one last season which they edged 2-1 in February.