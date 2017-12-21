FIBA2017 FIBA Africa Cup winners AS SaleMoroccan side Association Sportive Sale won the 2017 FIBA Africa Champions Cup after beating hosts Etoile Sportive Rades 77-69 on Wednesday night in Rades, Tunisia.

Backed by the home crowd, ES Rades came off the blocks fast, running to a 25-17 first quarter and controlled the second 20-17 as they went into the halftime break with a double digit lead.

On return, the hosts maintained their double digit lead for the bigger part of the third quarter but Wayne Arnold’s 3-pointer to tie the game at 52 with 1:38 to play ignited a 9-0 run for AS Sale to end the quarter trailing by 4 points (58-62).

AS Sale continued the fourth quarter from where they left off in the third to wipe out the deficit in the first minute of the final quarter. Abdelrrahim Najah hit a go-ahead throw and the champions did not trail again as they marched to glory.

Najah led the way for the champions with 16 points and 11 rebounds, Wayne Arnold and Zakaria El Masbahi contributed 14 points while Soufiane Kourdou had 11 points.

Mohamed Hadidane scored game high 21 points in a losing effort, Omara Obada had 15 points and Charles Salisbery had 10.

MVP

For the impressive performance that led Association Sportive Sale to Cup glory, forward Abdelhakim Zouita was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP). Zouita averaged 13.9 points per game and 4.8 rebounds.

FIBA

All-Star 5

Sale’s Abdelhakim Zouita who was named the tournament Most Valuable Player headlined the All-Star Five. He was joined by his teammate Abderrahim Najah, Omar Abada (ES Rades), Evariste Shonganya (US Monastir) and Mohamed Harat (GS Petroliers).

Meanwhile, Union Sportive Monastir saw off 2014 champions Sport Libolo e Benfica 77-74 to finish third.

Final Standings