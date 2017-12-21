Slip for Uganda Cranes in December 2017 FIFA rankings

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Uganda Cranes will climax the year 2017 in the 75th place according to the very latest FIFA Rankings released on Thursday at the headquarters of the world’s football governing body in Zurich.

Uganda has a one place drop from 74th to 75th with 448 points from 448.19 points.

There is a rise for Zambia who replace Uganda in the 74th place.

Uganda still rules CECAFA region:

Despite the slip, Uganda remains the number one football country in the Council of East and Central Africa (CECAFA) region.

Kenya who has just won the CECAFA title climbs by 5 places to 106th. Rwanda moves 7 places to 113th.

There is also a rise for Sudan to 136th as Burundi drops by four places to 142nd.

Similarly, Tanzania rises by two places to 143rd and Tanzania drops five places to 147th.

Uganda’s neighbor in the North, South Sudan decline by one place to 153rd.

It is the same old song for the horn of Africa countries. Djibouti falls by three places to 186th as Eritrea and Somalia remain lagged at the rock bottom with a joint 206th position, same as Bahamas, Tonga, Anguilla and Gibraltar as the worst footballing countries in the entire world with virtually no point at all.

Africa’s best:

Senegal maintains the number one African flag on 23rd position with 884 points.

Tunisia follows suit in second place as they lie 27th (838 points), Egypt third on the continent with a 31st world ranking with 805 points.

Democratic Republic of Congo falls by three places to 39th (340 points) and Morocco stays put at 40th with 338 points.

World’s Cream:

Germany remains the number one footballing country in the entire world with 1602 points ahead of Brazil (1483 points).

Portugal, Argentina and Belgium complete the top five nations.

The top 35 countries remain unchanged from last months’ rankings.

Biggest Risers and Lowest Falls:

Vanuatu is the best mover all over with a massive 28 place leap to 157th. Nicaragua registered the lowest fall with 13 places as they are now 113th.

Uganda Cranes’ opponents at CHAN 2018 in Morocco and in AFCON 2019 Qualifiers

A close look at the performance of Uganda Cranes’ opponents in the upcoming CHAN 2018 tournament and in the AFCON 2019 qualifiers spells contrasting situations.

First things first, Cote D’Ivoire, one of the Uganda’s opponents at CHAN 2018 in Morocco remains in the 61st position with 562 points.

As aforementioned, Zambia is 74th (468 points) and there is a one place climb for Namibia at 118th (274 points).

In the AFCON 2019 qualification group, Uganda is best ranked so far. Lesotho is ranked 145th (188 points) and Tanzania is at 147th (182 points).

