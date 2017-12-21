Vipers punish struggling Express at Wankulukuku

Express 1-2 Vipers

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Vipers further condemned Express to yet another loss with a 2-1 well worked victory at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium on Wednesday.

Milton Karisa and Erisa Ssekisambu struck early to give an early advantage to the visitors.

The game was one of the three rescheduled matches by the Uganda Premier League secretariat after the CECAFA and COSAFA U-20 breaks.

Fresh from the national team duty at the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup, Karisa was well positioned to head home past goalkeeper Godwin Bbule after a teasing corner kick from stylish midfielder Moses Waiswa in the 24th minute of the game.

This was Karisa’s 7th goal of the season, taking him joint top with Police’s Hood Kaweesa.

Before Karisa’s strike, the home side had exhibited the urgency and were the better side by far.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

In the 39th minute, Express left back Sulaiman Jjingo brought down midfielder Brian Nkuubi in the forbidden area.

Forward Erisa Ssekisambu beat goalkeeper Godwin Buule with his successful kick from the penalty mark as the visitors stretched the lead 2-0 heading to the half time break.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

With barely 20 minutes left on the clock, dread-locked Express forward Daniel Sserunkuma scored for the Red Eagles to create a tense finish although there was no further goal for either side.

The former Gor Mahia, Nairobi City Stars and Bandari striker took his personal tally to 6 goals.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

This was Express’ 9th loss of the campaign (the fourth consecutive under head coach Shafiq Bisaso), the biggest number of defeats alongside UPDF.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The Red Eagles swim in the relegation waters as they are second from bottom with just 11 points off 14 matches.

Vipers thus secured another important victory, their 6th in 14 games that puts them 4th on 23 points above Onduparaka who lost 2-1 away to Masavu on Tuesday.

Jorge Da Costa’s coached side is now 8 points adrift of the league leaders, Sports Club Villa Jogoo.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Final First Round Games:

This Saturday, Vipers will climax the first round at home against a wounded Proline, who fell 2-1 at SC Villa in Masaka on Wednesday.

Express on the other hand winds up the season away to KCCA at Lugogo, still on Saturday.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Team Line Ups:

Vipers XI: Ismail Watenga, Nico Wakiro Wadada, Shafik Bakaki (Tom Masiko), Geofrey Wasswa, Yayo Lutimba, Bukenya, Tadeo Lwanga, Moses Waiswa (Clovis Mbayi), Brian Nkuubi, Milton Karisa, Erisa Ssekisambu Mujahid Baden)

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Express XI: Godwin Buule (GK), Omar Hitimana, Deogracious Othieno, Ronnie Kisekka, Sulaiman Jjingo, Steven Luswata (C), Abubaker Kasule, Mike Birungi, Jose Maria Lubega, Mubarak Nsubuga, Dan Muzeyi Serunkuuma

Subs: Emmanuel Opio (GK), Bernard Agele, Sam Galiwango, Steven Bengo, Muhammad Sharif Ochaya, David Ndihabwe, Andrew Sekayombya

Full Match Day 14 Results: