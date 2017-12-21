Working hard pains, but pays – footballer Meddie Kagere

Ugandan born turned Rwandese Meddie Kagere, 31, boldly attests working hard is a painful though rewarding experience.

Kagere, now at newly crowned Kenya Premier League champions Gor Mahia was recently named the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) 2017 Footballer of the Year.

The lavish ceremony took place at the National Museum of Kenya in Nairobi.

Hard working pains but it pays. I thank my teammates who helped me. I am excited and feel challenged at the same time for this award. I want to laud my teammates and the entire management for the motivation and the chance to be here today

Kagere scored 14 goals and assisted 4 for Gor Mahia as he helped guide his team to the 2017 league title which earned them a place in next year’s CAF Champions League.

He pocketed Ug.shs 8.5M, was rewarded with a 55-inch television screen courtesy of LG, a return ticket from Skyward Express, a DStv decoder and a gift hamper from Kenya Wine Agency Limited (KWAL).

Other Top performers:

Juma Masoud won the Golden Boot after scoring 17 goals, Kagere took the runners-up award in this category after scoring 14 goals.

Three players Rwanda Amavubi Stars forward Jacques Tuyisenge, (Gor Mahia), Kepha Aswani (Nakumatt FC) and Stephen Waruru (Ulinzi Stars) each scored 13 goals.

Kariobangi Sharks goalkeeper, John Oyemba (ended season with 16 clean sheets) was best goalkeeper.

He came top ahead of Kakamega Homeboyz’s David Juma (15 clean sheets) to the prize and Posta Rangers’s goalkeeper Patrick Matasi (15 clean sheets).

About Meddie Kagere:

Meddie Kagere was born in Uganda. He hails from a footballing and an academic family.

He studied at Entebbe Parents Secondary School and Kibuli S.S.

Kagere is best remembered for his work-holism as a budding footballer.

He started his career in the Wakiso division 4th division league with PPU F.C and Entebbe United (Victoria F.C).

Kagere helped Rukungiri club, Ruhinda secure qualification to the FUFA super league before he featured for Kinyara Sugar and later Mbale Heroes in the Uganda elite league.

Way out to Rwanda:

In 2008, Kagere left Mbale for another fresh lease of life in Rwanda. In Rwanda, he has featured for Mukura, Atraco, Police and lately Rayon Sports.

For his trickery and blistering pace on the wings with an odd eye for goals attracted Rwanda Football Federation to accord him citizenship in the land of 1000 hills.

He had a splendid performance at the 2011 Cecafa Tusker Senior Challenge Cup in Tanzania where he helped Rwanda reach the final against eventual winners Uganda

The quick thinking and skilled player then changed nationality to feature for the Rwanda national side, Amavubi Stars.

He then left Rwanda to join Esperance Sportive De Zarsis in 2012 for close to US$150,000.

Esperance terminated his contract because the club filed for bankruptcy before returning to Rwanda to re-join Rayon Sports.

On 5th July 2014, Kagere signed for Albanian side FC Tirana before he was released after a short period of time.