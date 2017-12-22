FUFA names 4 man final short list for Uganda Cranes head coach job

Three foreign based coaches are joined by one Ugandan in the race for the Uganda Cranes head coach job.

The final short list also has current interim coach Moses Basena.

Basena is joined by Frenchman Sebastien Desabre, Northern Ireland’s Johnny McKinstry and Belgian Emilio Ferrera.

This is after the five-man technical committee led by Zambia’s Kalusha Bwalya released after trimming the applicants, 0ver 100 who showed interest in the job left vacant after Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic ended his contract with Fufa in July over unpaid wages.

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has since submitted the four-man shortlist to the sports ministry as part of the final decision process.

About the applicants:

Desabre, 41, has never coached a national team but has a lot of club experience, mainly in north Africa with spells in Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria and Morocco.

His north African stints have seen him take charge of the likes of Esperance in Tunisia, Egypt’s Ismaili and Wydad Casablanca in Morocco.

Ferrera would be working in Africa for the very first time but has a lot of experience at clubs in his native Belgium.

The 50-year-old is currently in charge of the under-21 side at Belgian champions Anderlecht.

32 year old McKinstry coached both Sierra Leone and recently Rwanda.

He has been the head coach at Lithuanian A-Lyga club FK Kauno Zalgiris since July 2017.

The successful applicant will be communicated in January 2018.