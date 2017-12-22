FT: URA FC 0-1 Onduparaka | Uganda Premier League

Key Match Day Updates
Free kick to Onduparaka
Julius Mutyaba fouls Viane Ssekajugo
Resultant free kick is fruitless
Goal!
Vianne Ssekajugo puts Onduparaka in the lead with a strong shot off his left foot.
URA 0-1 Onduparaka
5′ URA 0-1 Onduparaka | Ssekajugo key
Chance for Onduparaka…
Ssekajugo beats URA’s defense again but Mathias Muwanga is up to the task, URA survive.
A shaky start for the home side URA has witnessed Onduparaka create two chances under 6 minutes. One of them converted by Viani Ssekajugo and the other missed by the same player.
12′ URA’s Peter Lwasa shoots wide and over from an acute angle on the right
URA 0-1 Onduparaka
Jimmy Kulaba finds some shooting space inside the area but shot goes goes wide.
13′ URA 0-1 Onduparaka
15′ URA midfielder Shafiq Kagimu shoots over the goal from 20 yards
URA 0-1 Onduparaka
16′ Injury break. An Onduparaka defender is down injured. Medics rush to attend to the injured player
Onduparaka playing with 10 men at the moment. Denis Andama is warming up on the sidelines.
URA 0-1 Onduparaka
18′ Shafiq Kagimu shoots and the effort hits the up-right
URA 0-1 Onduparaka
20′ Forced change for Onduparaka. Denis Andama replaces the injured Rashid Muhammed
URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viani Ssekajugo
21′ URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo
Karim Ndugwa is holding the ball well at the Onduparaka attack as Ezra Bidda plays the second offensive role
URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viani Ssekajugo
23′ URA left winger Charles Ssempa with a cross flying across the field of play
URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viani Ssekajugo
24′ Peter Lwasa with a deflected shot. URA earns a corner
URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo
For the past two minutes, the tax collectors had recollected themselves and showing signs of improvement
URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo
Onduparaka left winger Viane Ssekajugo has caused all sorts of trouble for URA captain Jimmy Kulaba at right back
URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo
Karim Ndugwa on the ground injured, medics on to attend to him.
URA 0-1 Onduparaka
Another injury break as an Onduparaka player is down. Medic rushes onto the field of play
URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo
Striker Karim Ndugwa is limping out. Meanwhile Alfred Leku is warming up on the sidelines for Onduparaka
URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo
Half an hour of action played at Mandela National Stadium. The visitors lead by a goal in Paul Nkata’s first match in charge of URA
URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo
Ndguwa returns to the playing field. Okhuti and Leku stop warm up
URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo
34′ URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo
35′ Allan Munaaba protects the ball well off Ssekajugo
URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo
37′ Aggrey Kirya, formerly at UPDF is now Onduparaka’s right back. He has so far handled well left winger Charles Ssempa
URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo
Ceaser Okhuti returns for warm up. This a clear sign that Karim Ndugwa could pave way at some stage
URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo
39′ URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo
40′ URA Goalkeeper Mathias Muwanga with a poorly cleared back pass. The ball flies out for an Onduparaka throw in
URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo
40′ Shot way off target from URA midfielder Saidi Kyeyune
URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo
41′ Ssekajugo leaves URA Skipper Jimmy Kulaba for dead. His final ball intended for Ezra Bidda is blocked
URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo
There is an exciting battle in the middle of the pack between Saidi Kyeyune (URA) and the hard tackling Ivan Mbowa (Onduparaka)
URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo
43′ Closing moments of the first half.
URA assistant coach Hamza Kalanzi is up communicating instructions to the players and so is Onduparaka’s Moses Oloya (goalkeeping coach)
URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo
44′ URA midfielder Saidi Kyeyune is down injured and the team doctor runs to attend to him. Play is halted
URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo
Kyeyune walks out for further assessment. Play resumes
URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo
45′ Karima Ndugwa shoots at goal. URA Goalkeeper Mathias Muwanga saves but spills the ball in Viane Ssekajugo’s path. The left winger misses the rebound although the off side flag had been raised by the 2nd assistant referee
45′ Saidi Kyeyune returns to the field of play. Two minutes of added time shown by the 4th official
URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo
45′ 2 added minutes
URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo
Meanwhile, Onduparaka left back Rashid Okocha is on the sidelines recieving medication after a knock. Viane Ssekajugo moves to the left back role
URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo
HT’ URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugokey
URA Football Club starting XI
Onduparaka Football Club starting XI
We are back for the second half at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole
46′ URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo
Bokoa Labama getting ready to come on for URA
50′ URA makes the first change of the day. Labama Bogota Kamana replaces Saidi Kyeyune
URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo
Siraje Ssentamu out jumps Ezra Bidda in an aerial challenge
URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo
52′ URA trying to build play from the back as they seek for the much needed equalizer
URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo
55′ URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo
56′ Charles Ssempa with a teasing corner for URA. They win a second one but goalkeeper Nicholas Ssebwato is well stationed to collect the delivered ball
URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo
57′ Viane Ssekajugo leaves URA goalkeeper Jimmy Kulaba grounded, his shot off the weaker right foot is an easy pick for goalkeeper Mathias Muwanga
URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo
Injury break. URA defender cum midfielder Julius Mutyaba is injured and doctors are called onto the field of play
URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo
Julius Mutyaba is stretchered off. His place will be taken over by Julius Ntambi
URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo
60′ Change for Onduparaka. Ceaser Okhuti On, Karim Ndugwa Off
URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo
63′ The match tempo is going up.
URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo
64′ Samuel Ssekitto corner is headed out by Jimmy Kulaba
URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo
65′ Bokota forces Aggrey Kirya into a corner
URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo
67′ URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo
Into the final 20 minutes, and URA is pushing hard for the equalizer
The tax collectors intensify raids towards the Onduparaka goal area
URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo
Change for URA
Hood Mulikyi on for Ronald Kigongo
77′ URA 0-1 Onduparaka
75′ Onduparaka change: Living Kabon replaces Ezra Bidda
URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo
Final 10 minutes of the game at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole. Can URA salvage at least a point?
URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo
81′ Labama Bokota breaks through on the left. His shot is blocked by Onduparaka goalkeeper Nicholas Ssebwato
URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo
URA is desperate for at least a point
URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo
Free kick for the tax collectors by Samuel Ssekitto flies out
URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo
90′ Three added minutes
URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugokey
90′ 3 minutes of added time as shown by 4th official
URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo
FT: URA 0-1 Onduparaka key
FT’ URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo
Maximum points for Onduparaka Football Club at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole
URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo
It’s underway at Namboole between URA Football Club and Onduparaka
1′ URA 0-0 Onduparaka