Football | Live

FT: URA FC 0-1 Onduparaka | Uganda Premier League

ago
by Franklin Kaweru
TwitterFacebookGoogle PlusInstagram

Key Match Day Updates

Franklin Kaweru December 22, 20174:06 pm

It’s underway at Namboole between URA Football Club and Onduparaka

1′ URA 0-0 Onduparaka

Franklin Kaweru December 22, 20174:08 pm

Free kick to Onduparaka

Julius Mutyaba fouls Viane Ssekajugo

Resultant free kick is fruitless

Franklin Kaweru December 22, 20174:09 pm

Goal!

Vianne Ssekajugo puts Onduparaka in the lead with a strong shot off his left foot.

URA 0-1 Onduparaka

Franklin Kaweru December 22, 20174:10 pm

5′ URA 0-1 Onduparaka | Ssekajugo key

Franklin Kaweru December 22, 20174:13 pm

Chance for Onduparaka…

Ssekajugo beats URA’s defense again but Mathias Muwanga is up to the task, URA survive.

David Isabirye December 22, 20174:14 pm

A shaky start for the home side URA has witnessed Onduparaka create two chances under 6 minutes. One of them converted by Viani Ssekajugo and the other missed by the same player.

David Isabirye December 22, 20174:17 pm

12′ URA’s Peter Lwasa shoots wide and over from an acute angle on the right

URA 0-1 Onduparaka

Franklin Kaweru December 22, 20174:18 pm

Jimmy Kulaba finds some shooting space inside the area but shot goes goes wide.

13′ URA 0-1 Onduparaka

Franklin Kaweru December 22, 20174:19 pm

David Isabirye December 22, 20174:20 pm

15′ URA midfielder Shafiq Kagimu shoots over the goal from 20 yards

URA 0-1 Onduparaka

David Isabirye December 22, 20174:21 pm

16′ Injury break. An Onduparaka defender is down injured. Medics rush to attend to the injured player

David Isabirye December 22, 20174:22 pm

Onduparaka playing with 10 men at the moment. Denis Andama is warming up on the sidelines.

URA 0-1 Onduparaka

David Isabirye December 22, 20174:23 pm

18′ Shafiq Kagimu shoots and the effort hits the up-right

URA 0-1 Onduparaka

David Isabirye December 22, 20174:24 pm

20′ Forced change for Onduparaka. Denis Andama replaces the injured Rashid Muhammed

URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viani Ssekajugo

David Isabirye December 22, 20174:26 pm

21′ URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo

David Isabirye December 22, 20174:27 pm

Karim Ndugwa is holding the ball well at the Onduparaka attack as Ezra Bidda plays the second offensive role

URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viani Ssekajugo

David Isabirye December 22, 20174:28 pm

23′ URA left winger Charles Ssempa with a cross flying across the field of play

URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viani Ssekajugo

David Isabirye December 22, 20174:29 pm

24′ Peter Lwasa with a deflected shot. URA earns a corner

URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo

David Isabirye December 22, 20174:30 pm

For the past two minutes, the tax collectors had recollected themselves and showing signs of improvement

URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo

David Isabirye December 22, 20174:31 pm

Onduparaka left winger Viane Ssekajugo has caused all sorts of trouble for URA captain Jimmy Kulaba at right back

URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo

Franklin Kaweru December 22, 20174:31 pm

Karim Ndugwa on the ground injured, medics on to attend to him.

URA 0-1 Onduparaka

David Isabirye December 22, 20174:31 pm

Another injury break as an Onduparaka player is down. Medic rushes onto the field of play

URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo

David Isabirye December 22, 20174:33 pm

Striker Karim Ndugwa is limping out. Meanwhile Alfred Leku is warming up on the sidelines for Onduparaka

URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo

David Isabirye December 22, 20174:34 pm

Half an hour of action played at Mandela National Stadium. The visitors lead by a goal in Paul Nkata’s first match in charge of URA

URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo

David Isabirye December 22, 20174:37 pm

Ndguwa returns to the playing field. Okhuti and Leku stop warm up

URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo

David Isabirye December 22, 20174:38 pm

34′ URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo

David Isabirye December 22, 20174:39 pm

35′ Allan Munaaba protects the ball well off Ssekajugo

URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo

David Isabirye December 22, 20174:41 pm

37′ Aggrey Kirya, formerly at UPDF is now Onduparaka’s right back. He has so far handled well left winger Charles Ssempa

URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo

David Isabirye December 22, 20174:42 pm

Ceaser Okhuti returns for warm up. This a clear sign that Karim Ndugwa could pave way at some stage

URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo

David Isabirye December 22, 20174:42 pm

39′ URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo

David Isabirye December 22, 20174:43 pm

40′ URA Goalkeeper Mathias Muwanga with a poorly cleared back pass. The ball flies out for an Onduparaka throw in

URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo

David Isabirye December 22, 20174:44 pm

40′ Shot way off target from URA midfielder Saidi Kyeyune

URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo

David Isabirye December 22, 20174:45 pm

41′ Ssekajugo leaves URA Skipper Jimmy Kulaba for dead. His final ball intended for Ezra Bidda is blocked

URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo

David Isabirye December 22, 20174:46 pm

There is an exciting battle in the middle of the pack between Saidi Kyeyune (URA) and the hard tackling Ivan Mbowa (Onduparaka)

URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo

David Isabirye December 22, 20174:47 pm

43′ Closing moments of the first half.

URA assistant coach Hamza Kalanzi is up communicating instructions to the players and so is Onduparaka’s Moses Oloya (goalkeeping coach)

URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo

David Isabirye December 22, 20174:48 pm

44′ URA midfielder Saidi Kyeyune is down injured and the team doctor runs to attend to him. Play is halted

URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo

David Isabirye December 22, 20174:49 pm

Kyeyune walks out for further assessment. Play resumes

URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo

David Isabirye December 22, 20174:50 pm

45′ Karima Ndugwa shoots at goal. URA Goalkeeper Mathias Muwanga saves but spills the ball in Viane Ssekajugo’s path. The left winger misses the rebound although the off side flag had been raised by the 2nd assistant referee

David Isabirye December 22, 20174:51 pm

45′ Saidi Kyeyune returns to the field of play. Two minutes of added time shown by the 4th official

URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo

David Isabirye December 22, 20174:52 pm

45′ 2 added minutes

URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo

David Isabirye December 22, 20174:52 pm

Meanwhile, Onduparaka left back Rashid Okocha is on the sidelines recieving medication after a knock. Viane Ssekajugo moves to the left back role
URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo

David Isabirye December 22, 20174:53 pm

HT’ URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugokey

Franklin Kaweru December 22, 20175:06 pm

URA Football Club starting XI

Franklin Kaweru December 22, 20175:08 pm

Onduparaka Football Club starting XI

David Isabirye December 22, 20175:14 pm

We are back for the second half at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

46′ URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo

Franklin Kaweru December 22, 20175:16 pm

Bokoa Labama getting ready to come on for URA

David Isabirye December 22, 20175:16 pm

50′ URA makes the first change of the day. Labama Bogota Kamana replaces Saidi Kyeyune

URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo

David Isabirye December 22, 20175:17 pm

Siraje Ssentamu out jumps Ezra Bidda in an aerial challenge

URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo

David Isabirye December 22, 20175:19 pm

52′ URA trying to build play from the back as they seek for the much needed equalizer

URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo

David Isabirye December 22, 20175:24 pm

55′ URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo

David Isabirye December 22, 20175:25 pm

56′ Charles Ssempa with a teasing corner for URA. They win a second one but goalkeeper Nicholas Ssebwato is well stationed to collect the delivered ball

URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo

David Isabirye December 22, 20175:26 pm

57′ Viane Ssekajugo leaves URA goalkeeper Jimmy Kulaba grounded, his shot off the weaker right foot is an easy pick for goalkeeper Mathias Muwanga

URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo

David Isabirye December 22, 20175:27 pm

Injury break. URA defender cum midfielder Julius Mutyaba is injured and doctors are called onto the field of play

URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo

David Isabirye December 22, 20175:28 pm

Julius Mutyaba is stretchered off. His place will be taken over by Julius Ntambi

URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo

David Isabirye December 22, 20175:29 pm

60′ Change for Onduparaka. Ceaser Okhuti On, Karim Ndugwa Off

URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo

David Isabirye December 22, 20175:33 pm

63′ The match tempo is going up.

URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo

David Isabirye December 22, 20175:34 pm

64′ Samuel Ssekitto corner is headed out by Jimmy Kulaba

URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo

David Isabirye December 22, 20175:35 pm

65′ Bokota forces Aggrey Kirya into a corner

URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo

David Isabirye December 22, 20175:38 pm

67′ URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo

Franklin Kaweru December 22, 20175:38 pm

Into the final 20 minutes, and URA is pushing hard for the equalizer

David Isabirye December 22, 20175:38 pm

The tax collectors intensify raids towards the Onduparaka goal area

URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo

Franklin Kaweru December 22, 20175:45 pm

Change for URA

Hood Mulikyi on for Ronald Kigongo

77′ URA 0-1 Onduparaka

David Isabirye December 22, 20175:48 pm

75′ Onduparaka change: Living Kabon replaces Ezra Bidda

URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo

David Isabirye December 22, 20175:52 pm

Final 10 minutes of the game at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole. Can URA salvage at least a point?

URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo

David Isabirye December 22, 20175:54 pm

81′ Labama Bokota breaks through on the left. His shot is blocked by Onduparaka goalkeeper Nicholas Ssebwato

URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo

David Isabirye December 22, 20175:57 pm

URA is desperate for at least a point

URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo

David Isabirye December 22, 20175:58 pm

Free kick for the tax collectors by Samuel Ssekitto flies out

URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo

David Isabirye December 22, 20175:59 pm

90′ Three added minutes

URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugokey

David Isabirye December 22, 20175:59 pm

90′ 3 minutes of added time as shown by 4th official

URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo

Franklin Kaweru December 22, 20176:00 pm

FT: URA 0-1 Onduparaka key

David Isabirye December 22, 20176:00 pm

FT’ URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo

David Isabirye December 22, 20176:01 pm

Maximum points for Onduparaka Football Club at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

URA 0-1 Onduparaka | 5′ Viane Ssekajugo

You May Also Like

Uganda Premier League: UPDF end winless run

Sekajugo shines as Onduparaka hand Nkata rude URA return

William Kiibi scores first UPL goal as Maroons return to winning ways