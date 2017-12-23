Lumala in fray for Champions sprint title

Africa Rally Archives

The 2017 motorsport season will officially close with the Champions Sprint at Festino Cite on Boxing day.

Legendary driver Moses Lumala will be among the participants as he further prepares for his return.

The former champion has been training ahead of the sprint.

Lumala is keen to get some mileage on the tracks as he looks to make a return to competitive racing.

Thrilling action is highly anticipated with the over forty crews targeting to make a statement as the seasons ends.

The event’s pairings is also expected to call for exciting action since crews will be going head-to-head.

The buggy contest will also take center stage with over five crews set for the challenge.