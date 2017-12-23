Sekajugo shines as Onduparaka hand Nkata rude URA return

URA 1-0 Onduparaka

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

It has been a baptism of fire for the new URA Football Club head coach Paul ‘Latest’ Nkata on his return to the club after losing 1-0 to Arua outfit Onduparaka at Mandela National Stadium on Friday.

Nkata alongside his immediate first assistant Hamza Kalanzi took over the tax collectors’ side during match day 15 after the sacking of former coach Ibrahim Kirya and his assistant James Kirya.

Left winger Viane Sekajugo put the visitors ahead with a shot from an acute angle in the opening five minutes.

Two minutes later, Sekajugo had a chance to double the lead but he was denied from close range by the goalkeeper Mathias Muwanga in a one against one incident.

Onduparaka forward Karim Ndugwa recovered just in time after an early injury scare in the opening half.

URA’s Shafik Kagimu had a long range shot kiss the wood work in the 18th minute of the game.

Onduparaka suffered a set back when defender Rashid Muhammad limped out for Denis Andama in the 20th minute.

There were attempts from Charles Ssempa and Peter Lwasa but the Onduparaka back line remained water tight for the rest of the first 45 minutes.

Nkata called off midfielder Saidi Kyeyune for Labama Bokota Kamana two minutes into the second half.

On the hour mark, Julius Ntambi replaced another Julius entity in Mutyaba who suffered a ham string.

URA’s final change on the day witnessed Dickson Kigongo off for midfielder Hudu Mulikyi with less than 15 minutes left on the clock.

Bokota had a chance to level the matters but missed from close range off an acute angle when goalkeeper Nicholas Ssebwato closed him down.

Samuel Ssekito missed narrowly from a 25 yard free-kick as the minutes clicked away.

URA suffered their 5th defeat in 15 matches as they remain glued on 20 points with a slip to 7th place after Maroons’ hard fought 1-0 victory at home to BUL (William Kibi scored for Maroons).

Onduparaka earned their 7th win of the campaign that pushed them to second place with 25 points, displacing Police who fell 2-1 on the road at Kavumba Recreational Stadium.

Sekajugo who ran rings around most URA players on the evening and had scored the lone strike was named man of the match.

Meanwhile, UPDF edged Bright Stars 2-1 at the Bombo Military Stadium for their second victory of the season.

Soana were also 2-1 winners over Police at Kavumba and Maroons pipped BUL 1-0 at the Luzira Prisons stadium.

Mbarara City defeated visiting Masavu 1-0 in a match where Masavu head coach Joseph Mutyaba was sent off the bench.

Three more matches will be played on Saturday as the first round climaxes.

Team Line Ups:

URA XI: Mathias Muwanga (G.K), Samuel Ssekitto, Allan Munaaba, Jimmy Kulaba, Julius Mutyaba (60′ Julius Ntambi), Siraje Sentamu, Saidi Kyeyune (47′ Labama Bokota Kamana), Shafik Kagimu, Charles Ssempa, Dickson Kigongo (73′ Hudu Mulikyi), Peter Lwasa

Onduparaka XI: Nicholas Ssebwato (G.K), Aggrey Kirya, Rashid Okocha, Muhammad Rashid (20′ Denis Andama), Faizal Ibrahim, Simba Sabir, Ivan Mbowa, Rajab Kakooza, Viane Ssekajugo, Karim Ndugwa (60′ Ceaser Okhuti), Ezra Bidda ()

Match Officials:

Center Referee : Paul Turyamureeba

: Paul Turyamureeba 1st Assistant Referee: Moses Kamba

Moses Kamba 2nd Assistant Referee : Michael Kalule

: Michael Kalule 4th Official : Patrick Kunihira

: Patrick Kunihira Match Commissioner: Yusuf Kamulegeya

All Friday Results: