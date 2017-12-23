Uganda Premier League: UPDF end winless run

UPDF halted a run of eleven games without seeing victory with a 2-1 win over Bright Stars on Friday.

The Bombo side had not won since beating Express 1-0 three months ago, but the side was in no mood of welcoming the New Year with such unwanted record as goals from Robert Nakyenalire and Badru Farouk were enough to clinch victory.

The two goals arrived in the first half, with Nakyenalire who scored against Maroons as the two sides drew one-all in midweek opening the scoring in the 13th minute, and Farouk sealing the three points seven minute later.

Bright Stars halved the deficit in the second half, but did little to stage any kind of a comeback and the hosts took the day.

The result means Bright Stars extend their winless run to five games, and they end the first round and enter the New Year placed eighth in the table standings with 19 points.

Despite the win, UPDF remain rooted to the bottom of the table with now ten points, one behind Express stationed just above them and who visit defending champions KCCA on Saturday