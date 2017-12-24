Amaku strikes late in Kirinya-Jinja S.S’ home draw with SC Villa Jogoo

Uganda Premier League:

Kirinya-Jinja S.S 1-1 Sports Club Villa Jogoo

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Jinja based out fit, Kirinya-Jinja Secondary School Football Club worked out for a one all draw with record league winners Sports Club Villa Jogoo at the Kyabazinga stadium in Bugembe on Saturday.

This was one of the three matches that marked the official climax for the Uganda Premier league first round.

George Ssenkaaba headed home in the 51st minute as the visitors took the lead.

The home side rallied gallantly in a unique show of team work and resilience before they found the equalizer through Fred Amaku in the second minute of added time.

After Alex Muhabi’s full time whistle, Amaku was named man of the match for the late strike that salvaged at least a point as Charles Ayiekho’s coached team smiled with a point at the end of the game.

Since KCCA won 1-0 at home to Express, the Jogoos’ lead was reduced to three points.

SC Villa now has 32 points from 15 matches played in the first round.

The league takes a break for Christmas and new year holidays.

Match Day 15 Results: