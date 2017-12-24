Copa Dar es Salaam 2017: Burnt out Uganda Sand Cranes arrive in Tanzania

Copa Dar es salaam Beach Soccer Championship 2017:

25th – 26th December

Coco Beach, Oysterbay – Tanzania

FUFA Media

The Uganda national beach soccer team (The Sand Cranes) endured 1,669.7 kilometers by road from Kampala to Dar es salaam for the annual Copa Dar es salaam beach soccer championship.

The team left on Friday evening and arrived Sunday morning after roughly 36 hours of travel.

A delegation of 10 players, 8 of whom are out field players and two goalkeepers.

Meddie Kibirge (Isabeti) and Nasser Lwamunda (Buganda Royal) traveled as the two goalkeepers.

The outfield players include Paul Lule (Buganda Royal), Allan Katwe (YMCA), Davis Kasujja (YMCA), Emmanuel Kalyowa (St Lawrence University), Ronald Mungwari (Stormers), Roch Somoka (Isabeti), Ambrose Naturinda (YMCA) and the lanky Rica Byaruhanga (Isabeti).

In Kampala, the team was flagged off by the FUFA Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Edgar Watson.

Left Behind:

From the summoned team, eight players were left behind for different reasons.

Suliaman Ochero (St Lawrence University), Frank Bomboka (MUBS),Ben Ocen (YMCA), Abdul Karim Kibalama (Kyadondo Galaticals), Church Hill Kamba (Stormers), Primo Kimera (Buganda Royal), Swaibu Kakwaya (Isabeti) and goalkeeper Michael Kalule (MUBS) stayed home.

Acting head coach Salim Jamal Muwonge believes they will return with victory despite not playing as a team for a long time.

Though my team has taken long without a competitive engagement at International level, I believe they are set for this work out with other National teams because they have been active with their clubs.

The tournament will be held at the Coco Beach with Tanzania, Uganda, Malawi and Zanzibar taking part.

The players trained on Sunday evening at the Coco beach to have a feel of the sand.

Uganda’s team is accomodated at Chichi Hotel, Kinandori B.

Traveling Delegation:

Players:

Goalkeepers: Meddie Kibirge (Isabeti), Nasser Lwamunda (Buganda Royal)

Outfield players: Paul Lule (Buganda Royal), Allan Katwe (YMCA), Davis Kasujja (YMCA), Emmanuel Kalyowa (St Lawrence University), Ronald Mungwari (Stormers), Roch Somoka (Isabeti), Ambrose Naturinda (YMCA), Rica Byaruhanga (Isabeti)

Officials: