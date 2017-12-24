Futsal Super League: Parakeets too hot for Sauna, Typhoons condemn KSPG to first loss

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

The Futsal Super league continued with the expected thrills and definitely surprises alike on match day seven at the International Futsal Courts (behind Aids Information Centre) in Mengo, Kampala.

Having collected only one point from their six outings so far in the league, bottom placed Parakeets put up a sensational and resilient performance to overcome favorites Sauna 1-0 courtesy of a solitary strike by youngster Bernard Ssettuba.

With ten minutes into the first half, Patrick Odhiambo found Godfrey Ssekyewa with a decent cross from the Parakeets half.

Sekyewa’s effort was blocked by the Sauna defender. Ssettuba utilized a defensive lapse to score from a rebound with a powerful short to give Parakeets the lead.

From that point on, Sauna tried to get into the game but all their efforts were neutralized by Arnold Male, the Parakeets short-stopper who put on a man-of-the match performance to deny Sauna’s playmaker and the league’s top scorer Stephen Veron Bikamate (13 goals) on a number of occasions to keep Parakeets in the lead.

“We knew Sauna was an prolific attacking side and prior to the game we trained so hard to ensure that we defend decently to counter their attacking, our strategy paid off” said David Bbaale, the Parakeets tactician.

Despite the win against Sauna, Parakeets on four (4) points are still rock bottom of the 12-team Futsal league with seven games played, having lost five (5) and drawn once.

However, Elvis Ssekate, the club CEO, was optimistic and gave an assurance

This win is vital for us not only to lift the team’s spirit but also to restore confidence in our partners and followers. We have been on a learning but continuous improvement trend in the futsal game, we have now mastered the art and such (impressive) performance is one of the many that should be expected from us going forward

Elsewhere, KSPG FC suffered a 1-2 defeat, their first of the campaign at the hands of high flying Typhoons FC.

Despite the absence of their play-maker, Sulaiman Mutyaba, Dream continued with its scintillating form by overcoming Bajim FC 8-5 in a highly contested Busega derby.

In other games on the night, Park FC scored four times without any response past wasteful Elephants FC.

Riham continued with its winning streak by beating Yeak Kabowa 2-6. In yet another early kick off fixture, Kabowa United walloped Yap stars in a 3-9 thriller.

KSPG in now joint top on the log with Dreams FC, the former with a better goal difference.

The Futsal Super League continues next Thursday, 28th December 2017.

Full Match Day 7 Results: