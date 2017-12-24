SC Villa Jogoo head coach Bbosa picks positives from Jinja stalemate

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Sports Club Villa Jogoo head coach Wasswa Bbosa remains a happy man despite his side’s late slip at the Kyabazinga stadium, Bugembe against Kirinya-Jinja S.S.

Bbosa’s charges squandered their slim 1-0 lead, only to succumb to Fred Amaku’s 92nd minute goal.

In an exclusive interview with Kawowo Sports after the match, Bbosa has since singled out the overwhelming passion from his players all season round.

We have been exceptional in the season. The Jinja match was just a slight slip arising from lack of concentration in the closing stages of the game. Good though, we have a break where we shall do the review as we plan for the second round where we also have the Kakungulu (Uganda Cup) matches.

The Jogoos, just like the rest of the 15 other clubs will break off the Christmas and new year holidays.

The holidays will be extended given the up-coming CHAN 2018 championship in Morocco where Uganda Cranes is pooled in group B alongside Zambia, Namibia and Ivory Coast.

Bbosa believes this break will be essential and purposeful to the players, technical team and entire management.

The break will help us re-organize our house. The players will benefit with the due rest of their bodies for recovery ahead of a much anticipated competitive second round.

By the first round break, the Jogoos are Christmas champions with 32 points from 15 matches.

Reigning league champions, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) are three points off the leaders with 29 points as Vipers have 26 points.

Crowd darlings Onduparaka lies fourth on the lead heading to the break with 25 points as Police, who lost 2-1 to Soana in their last match of the first round are 5th with 24 points.

SC Villa Jogoo is expected to resume training on the 15th January 2018.