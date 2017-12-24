Tito on target as KCCA condemns hapless Express | Uganda Premier League

Uganda Premier League:

KCCA 1-0 Express

KCCA FC Media

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) added to Express’ endless woes with a 1-0 hard fought Uganda Premier League victory at Lugogo on Saturday evening.

Former BUL and Mbeya City lanky striker Tito Okello was the hero with the lone strike barely 10 minutes to the death of the match.

Okello came off the bench to nod home Isaac Muleme’s cross, his fourth individual goal of the campaign.

Earlier, Patrick Kaddu had hit the post with a long range shot 20 minutes into the game.

Express would have easily taken the lead but goalkeeper Charles Lukwago was alert to thwart Andrew Ssekayombya and Daniel ‘Muzeyi’ Sserunkuma on two different attempts in the 34th and 38th minutes respectively.

Okello who had replaced Paul Mucureezi was the day’s hero with the well headed goal.

The goal arrived after another substitute Ibrahim Sadam Juma, who had replaced Allan Okello laid the ball for Muleme who delivered the final ball.

The reigning league champions thus end the first round with 29 points, three short of the leaders Sports Club Villa Jogoo.

Express suffered their 10th loss of the season, the most number of defeats by any club in the league.

Shafik Bisaso’s coached side remains second from bottom with a parity 11 points off 15 matches.

Meanwhile, SC Villa Jogoo was denied maximum points away in Jinja when they succumbed to a late Fred Amaku goal as the two sides shared the spoils in a one all draw.

George Ssenkaaba had headed the Jogoos ahead six minutes into the second half.

Sports Club Villa Jogoo leads the other 15 clubs with 32 points at the climax of the first round.