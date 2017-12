Santa

The long awaited festive season is back here.

Hundreds of people are merry making not in Uganda, but also, the entire world.

Saint Nicholas (Kris Kringle), popularly known as Santa Claus is on a tour to every home as he generously offers special gifts ahead of Christmas day and the new year, 2018 in a few days’ time.

This is the special time that many have to jubiliate with family members, workmates, lovers, friends and foes alike.

Uganda is not left out of the box and surely Santa Claus is here to offer special gifts to the different excelling sports icons and teams that have toppled the rest throughout the year.

Similarly, Santa is here to give free tips on how to maintain the status quo and perform better in the next 365 days and beyond.

A lot is expected in the year 2018. Being the world cup year, many football fans across the divide would wish Santa to make the right prediction on who will champion the tourney in Russia.

To all the Uganda sports federations, Santa offers heartfelt appreciation for all the exceptional sporting disciplines and sportsmen alike.

The different sports personalities and federations would definitely wish to whisper a word or two to Santa Claus.

From the Ministry of Education and Sports, Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC), the National Council of Sports, sports commissions to the respective sports federations, Santa Claus has the best wishes and aspirations.

Football Family:

No question, football is tagged as the beautiful sport for bold reasons.

Santa is well aware of the thrills offered by the football sport and in Uganda, the family whispers thank you to Santa for the year gone by.

Uganda Cranes returned to the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Gabon, after 38 painful years of near misses.

Narrowly, the Cranes missed making it to the FIFA World Cup in Russia that will be staged in Russia, come the year 2018.

After losing the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup to Kenya, Santa has a consolation of $5000 to each player on the squad as preparations for the 2018 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) tournament in Morocco take effect.

For the second year in a row, Santa has prepared chocolates and vuvulezas for Onduparaka Football Club fans.

The chocolates are wrapped in special green hamper pack as he green and white vuvulezas and fevelas are meant to further motivate these special fans for the passionate cheering during domestic football matches.

Santa wishes the best for the various local leagues from division two, first division, the FUFA Big League, National Beach Soccer League and the Uganda Premier League.

As christmas champions who are top of the other 15 top flight sides, SC Villa Jogoo players are each given blue balls and a brand new set of jersey.

© Kawowo Sports / AISHA NAKATO

KCCA Football Club Double champions:

2018 witnessed Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) smile home with a double set of trophies – top flight league crown and the knock out cup (Uganda Cup).

Because this was the first time that KCCA won the double, Santa has carried with him special angels to bless the players as they prepare for the continental show piece where Uganda’s clubs have struggled to make the cut.

He also carries a glittering synthetic Christmas tree to every member on the KCCA team.

Beach Soccer:

With the national beach soccer league at the half way mark, Santa will dwell the attention to the national team, the Uganda Sand Cranes who endured 1,669.7 kilometers by road from Kampala to Dar es salaam for the first ever Copa Dar es salaam beach soccer championship.

Santa offers special prayers for the team to play well at the championship, in preparation for the CECAFA Beach soccer championship in 2018 which will also be qualifiers for the AFCON Beach soccer meet.

© Kawowo Sports | NDYAMUHAKI EMANZI

Basketball:

Fresh from the 2017 FIBA Africa Champions cup tourney where they finished 5th, City Oilers basketball club will get special gifts of branded sneakers.

For starters, City Oilers were taking part on the continent for the second year in a row, where they also won the Fair Play Award at the tournament.

Rugby:

Santa is well aware that the Rugby premiership has just taken the break to grant the players a breather in these festive days.

Special gifts (mouth guards and brand new rugby balls) are offered to the reigning league champions.

Netball:

In a year that Uganda won the Africa championship, Santa offers each member of the triumphant squad a brand new pair of sneakers and a cash package of $6000 each.

With Suzan Anek serving yet another term in office as the Uganda Netball Federation president, Santa has an assortment of items to offer her.

Santa has a latest journal from the international netball federation, 1500 netballs, jerseys (50 pairs) and a grant of $100,000 for netball development programmes in Uganda.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Pool:

The game is normally played and enjoyed in entertainment hubs and bars.

Santa follows every cue shot on the Pool tables in every corner of the country by the over 6000 players.

KAWOWO SPORTS

To the reigning National Pool Champion, Fahad Ssewankambo, Santa offers a special cue and pool table to the champion who features at Skin Samona pool club.

In the same vein, Santa has built a new house for the three time Pool Queen winner, Victoria ‘Vicky’ Namuyanja.

Golf:

As Santa flies over to deliver the gifts and inspirational talk, he is all over the different the golf courses across the country with a big risk the golf balls over the skyline can even hit him

The eagle’s eye and birdies are as eye catching as many rookies hope to target just that.

Santa wishes the golf family a bright Christmas time.

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

For winning the 2017 Uganda Amateur Golf Championship, Ronald Rugumayo will get a new kit from Santa and $10000 as he embarks on a the road to professionalism.

Athletics:

Santa has a special cock for the Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) for successfully organizing the 2017 World Cross Country Championship in Kampala.

Volleyball:

Santa wishes the Ugandan Volleyball fraternity the best Christmas Holidays ever.

He offers special nets and balls to all the clubs in the top flight and lower divisions as well as schools and other learning institutions.

Cricket:

The Cricket family, like the rest of the group will be eager to receive Santa Claus.

Santa has lots of cash for the U-19 Cricket Cranes who conquered Africa. Each member on the team will reportedly earn $5000 with a decorated bat and three sets of playing jerseys.

True, Santa does not like mediocre performances, but cricket being the gentleman’s sport, Santa will accord them special Care and time.

Chess:

Santa has a special golden chess board for each member of the Uganda team that won the inaugural Africa Chess online league.

He also congratulates Patrick Kawuma and Gorreti Angolkin, winners of the 2017 Rwabushenyi memorial tourney with fully sponsored trips to the best tourism destination in the country.

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

For the rest of the games, Woodball, Cricket, Table Tennis, Badminton, Swimming, Darts, Motor rally, Boxing, Lawn Tennis, Hockey, Athletics, Polo, Kick boxing, Lacrosse, Handball Santa says keep up the spirit as the struggle continues.

Santa sends a special congratulatory message to Ndejje University for coming top of over 40 universities at the 2017 East African University Games.

Sports Reporters In Uganda:

Santa calls upon unity among the sports journalists in country under the umbrella body, Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA).

To the respective sports journalists, Santa has categorized their gifts.

One group will share the wines and spirits pack, an online journal and a container of laptops to the others.

Santa has also created a new whats-up group for the sports journalists, only to be used in this festive epoch.

MERRY CHRISTMAS AND A PROSPEROUS 2018