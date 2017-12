2017 Christmas Pool Championship:

Men winner: Ibrah Ssejjemba

Ibrah Ssejjemba Women Winner: Sheila Ankah

PAU

19 year old Ibrah Ssejjemba held onto his nerves to his first pool major when he triumphed in the season ending Christmas pool tournament at Rock Catalina in Ntinda.

Ssejjemba was flawless throughout the day long championship that attracted over 80 players.

Jinja based Ronz’s Sheila Ankah was the best female, coming top of the other players.

Seed one Sula Matovu and Lukia Nayiga who both won this in their respective gender categories the previous edition suffered first round exits against fellow C. K. I club mates Bwanika Mansuur and Angella Busingye respectively.

Matovu started the tourney as an outright favorite having won the championship in 2015 coming from 3-0 down to beat Fahad Ssewankambo 3-6 before defending the title last year with another 5-1 memorable comeback to vanquish Amos Ndyagumanawe 6-5 at Lumas.

Ndygumanawe had clinched the title on three past occasions, Vicky Namuyanja Vicky the 2015 Champion and Tendo Brenda were other big names who never progressed out of first round.

Ndyagumanwe fell to Musa Ssekiliba, Tracy Nambafu and Justine Nampeebwa were 3-1 winners over Vicky and Thendo respectively.