Police Football Club striker Hood Kaweesa has joined Zambia Premier League side Buildcon F.C, Kawowo Sports reports.

Kaweesa, currently the Uganda Premier League league first round top scorer with 7 goals, jointly tied as Vipers’ Milton Karisa completed the initial talks with the club management before signing a three year employment contract.

“Hood Kaweesa agreed terms with Buildcon for a deal that will keep him at the club for three years, subject to renewal. The club president has been in Uganda where the final talks were held before the player flies out of the country” his agent, Musa Atagenda Ssebulime noted.

The 6 feet plus gangly center forward had a phenomenal showing at the 2017 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup in Kenya where Uganda Cranes finished third behind runners up Zanzibar and eventual winners Kenya.

At the Ndola based club, Kaweesa joins three other Ugandans – defender Isaac Isinde, midfielder Boban Zirintusa Bogere and Geofrey Sserunkuma.

The Ugandan legion joins the swelling foreign quota at the club. Buildcon has 7 Congolese in Scot Ngokene (goalkeeper), Patient Mwepu, Chavda Maisha, Musa Nduhsa, Didier Muzumbe,

The club is coached by Moroccoan tactician Hicham Jadran Chazouani as they host their home matches at the gigantic Levy Mwanawasa stadium in Ndola city.

Buildcon was started in the year 2012 as A.M. Welding Football Club.