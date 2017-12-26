Beach Soccer: Uganda Sand Cranes fall in opening two matches | 2017 Copa Dar es salaam

2017 Copa Dar Es Salaam Tournament (Day 1 Results):

Uganda Sand Cranes 5-9 Zanzibar

Zanzibar Uganda Sand Cranes 4-7 Malawi

Malawi Tanzania 6-7 Malawi

Malawi Tanzania 4-3 Zanzibar

FUFA Media

Uganda Sand Cranes was treated to a rude welcome at the Copa Dar es salaam which kicked off on Christmas day at the Coco beach off the Indian Ocean coastal line in Tanzania.

In their opening two matches, the Sand Cranes lost both to Zanzibar and Malawi, losing 5-9 and 4-7 respectively.

Debutant Ronald Mugwari and seasoned defender Allan Katwe scored two goals apiece.

Reigning Uganda Beach Soccer League Most Valuable Player, Paul Lule added the other goal.

Against Malawi, Mugwari scored a hat-trick to take his personal tally to five goals.

Lule scored the other in Uganda’s 4-7 graceful loss to guest country Malawi.

Uganda Sand Cranes head coach Jamal Salim Muwonge hailed the competitive spirit of the tournament and lauded the organizers for the invitation.

He however cast the dismissal showing in the opening two matches to fatigue suffered traveling over 1700 KM by road from Kampala.

“We put up a gallant showing. The tournament is competitive and it will help us in future planning. I thank the organizers for inviting us. We should have done better but the players were fatigued by the long distance” Muwonge noted.

Focus will switch to the final game against hosts Tanzania on boxing day before the team delegation embarks on the return journey.

In the other results on Christmas day, Malawi edged Tanzania 7-6 whilst Tanzania recovered to overcome Zanzibar 4-3.

Uganda’s team has been accomodated at Chichi Hotel, Kinandori B.

Uganda’s Delegation:

Players:

Goalkeepers: Meddie Kibirge (Isabeti), Nasser Lwamunda (Buganda Royal)

Outfield players: Paul Lule (Buganda Royal), Allan Katwe (YMCA), Davis Kasujja (YMCA), Emmanuel Kalyowa (St Lawrence University), Ronald Mungwari (Stormers), Roch Somoka (Isabeti), Ambrose Naturinda (YMCA), Rica Byaruhanga (Isabeti)

Officials: