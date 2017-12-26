CHAN 2018: Midfielders Kasule, Kasozi named on Uganda Cranes provisional squad

CHAN 2018 Tournament:

12th January – 4 February 2018

In Morocco

Uganda Cranes Fixtures (Group B)

Uganda Vs Zambia – 14th January 2018 (Marrakech)

Uganda Vs Namibia – 18th January 2018 (Marrakech)

Uganda Vs Ivory Coast – 22nd January 2018 (Marrakech)

A 30 man Uganda Cranes provisional team has been named on boxing day ahead of the 2018 Africa Nations Championship in Morocco next month.

The team has new faces as SC Villa’s Nicholas Kasozi, Express’ holding midfielder Abubakar Kasule, Proline center back Mustapha Mujjuzi, Mbarara City’s striker Brian Ahebwa, Proline goalkeeper Saidi Keni and KCCA left back Mustapha Kizza.

Goalkeeper Saidi Keni, striker Muhammed Shaban, Shafiq Kagimu, Mujjuzi, Kasule and Kizza were part of the Uganda U-20 team that finished fourth at the COSAFA U-20 championship in Zambia.

The CECAFA crop has three goalkeepers Isma Watenga (Vipers Sc), Benjamin Ochan (KCCA FC) and Tom Ikara (Kirinya-Jinja SS).

The defenders are; Vipers captain Nico Wakiro Wadada, Joseph Nsubuga (Sc Villa Jogoo), Isaac Muleme (KCCA FC), Aggrey Madoi (Police FC), Timothy Dennis Awanyi (KCCA FC), Bernard Muwanga (Sc Villa Jogoo), Shafiq Bakaki (Vipers SC), Mujuzi Mustapha ( Proline FC) and Mustapha Kiiza (KCCA FC).

A competitive midfield comprises of Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC), Tom Masiko (Vipers SC), Ibrahim Saddam Juma (KCCA FC), Muzamiru Mutyaba (KCCA FC), Milton Karisa (Vipers SC), Paul Mucureezi (KCCA FC), Abubaker Kasule (Express FC), Allan Kateregga (KCCA FC), Allan Kyambadde (SC Villa Jogoo), Shafik Kagimu (URA FC) and SC Villa Jogoo’s Nicholas Kasozi.

Ironically, Police gangly forward Hood Kaweesa who completed his move to Zambian Buildcon on Christmas day is part of the center forwards on the provisional squad.

The other strikers are; Derrick Nsibambi (KCCA FC), Muhammad Shaban (KCCA FC), Nelson Senkatuka (Bright Stars FC), Daniel Isiagi (Proline FC) and Brian Ahebwa (Mbarara City FC).

The rest are players were part of the CECAFA 2017 championship in Morocco where Uganda Cranes failed to defend their crown.

Training commences on Wednesday, 27th December 2017 at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole from where the final 23 man list will be forwarded to CAF for the Championship.

Uganda was drawn in group B with Zambia, Namibia and Cote d’Ivoire.

Group B will be based in Marrakech city.

CHAN is a tournament is exclusively played by the domestic players in the respective local leagues.

Holders Democratic Republic of Congo will not be in Morocco after failing to qualify.

Players summoned:

Goalkeepers: Isma Watenga (Vipers Sc), Benjamin Ochan (KCCA FC), Tom Ikara (J-Kirinya SS), Saidi Keni (Proline FC)

Defenders: Nico Wakiro Wadada (Vipers Sc), Joseph Nsubuga (Sc Villa Jogoo), Isaac Muleme (KCCA FC), Aggrey Madoi (Police FC), Timothy Dennis Awanyi (KCCA FC), Bernard Muwanga (Sc Villa Jogoo), Shafiq Bakaki (Vipers SC), Mujuzi Mustapha ( Proline FC), Mustapha Kiiza (KCCA FC).

Midfielders: Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC), Tom Masiko (Vipers SC), Ibrahim Saddam Juma (KCCA FC), Muzamiru Mutyaba (KCCA FC), Milton Karisa (Vipers SC), Paul Mucureezi (KCCA FC), Abubaker Kasule (Express FC), Allan Kateregga (KCCA FC), Allan Kyambadde (SC Villa Jogoo), Shafik Kagimu (URA FC), Nicholas Kasozi (Sc Villa Jogoo)

Center Forwards: Derrick Nsibambi (KCCA FC), Muhammad Shaban (KCCA FC), Nelson Senkatuka (Bright Stars FC), Hood Kaweesa (Police FC), Daniel Isiagi (Proline FC), Brian Ahebwa (Mbarara City FC)