Rwanda volleyball champions sign Ugandan attacker Ongom

The reigning Rwanda volleyball national champions, Gisagara have added Ugandan powerful right attacker Bob Ivan Ongom of Sport-S Volleyball club to their star studded legion.

Ongom, a towering well built player was one of the two other foreign based players recruited.

The other is Kenya’s center Nicolas Matui from Water Volleyball Club.

The duo were signed on a two-year employment contract.

Gisagara VC head coach Fidele Nyirimana confirmed the two signings who are expected to join their teammates for training in the first week of next month ahead of the men’s league which is set to start on January 13.

Nyirimana, as quoted by New Times noted;

We have signed these players in a bid to boost the strength of the squad. They are good players and I hope they will be of great value to us in the upcoming busy competitive season

Other players signed in the transfer window:

Gisagara brought on board other players as Vincent Dusabimana and Eugene Tuyishimire, both from University of Kibungo (UNIK), Yves Niyonkuru, Peter Bigirimana from Rwanda Energy Group (REG) as well as Nelson Murangwa from Tricolorul LMV Ploiesti in Romania.

Last season, debutants Gisagara sent shock waves in the Rwanda volleyball fraternity when they condemened Kirehe VC to clinch the national league.

Gisagara will therefore represent Rwanda at the 2017 CAVB Club Championships along with women’s league champions Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA).