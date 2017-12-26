Uganda Sand Cranes finish 4th at Copa Dar es Salaam tourney

2017 Copa Dar Es Salaam Tournament (Day 1 Results):

Uganda Sand Cranes 5-9 Zanzibar

Zanzibar Uganda Sand Cranes 4-7 Malawi

Malawi Tanzania 6-7 Malawi

Malawi Tanzania 4-3 Zanzibar

Day 2 Results:

Final Group stage match : Tanzania 6-5 Uganda Sand Cranes

: Tanzania Uganda Sand Cranes Third Place play off match: Tanzania 5-4 Uganda Sand Cranes

FUFA Media

Uganda Sand Cranes finished fourth at the inaugural Copa Dar es salaam beach soccer championship played over Christmas and Boxing day at the Coco beach off the Indian Ocean coastal line in Tanzania.

On day one Uganda Sand Cranes lost 9-5 to Zanzibar before falling short 7-4 in the subsequent game against Malawi.

In the match against Zanzibar, debutant Ronald Mugwari and seasoned defender Allan Katwe scored two goals apiece.

Reigning Uganda Beach Soccer League Most Valuable Player, Paul Lule added the other goal.

Against Malawi, Mugwari scored a hat-trick to take his personal tally to five goals.

Lule scored the other in Uganda’s 4-7 graceful loss to guest country Malawi.

Day two witnessed the Ugandans triumph 6-5 against hosts Tanzania before the battle for the third place with the same team.

Three braces for team Uganda Sand Cranes came from Emma Kalyowa, Paul Lule and Ronald Magwali.

Tanzania avenged in the same currency, winning 4-3 to settle for third place.

Ambrose Naturinda, Paul Lule, Emma Kalyowa and Ronald Mugwali were on target for Uganda in the third place match.

FUFA Media

“We put up a gallant showing. The tournament is competitive and it will help us in future planning. I thank the organizers for inviting us. We should have done better but the players were fatigued by the long distance” Salim Jamal Muwonge, the team head coach remarked in an earlier interview after match day one.

In the other results on Christmas day, Malawi edged Tanzania 7-6 whilst Tanzania recovered to overcome Zanzibar 4-3.

Uganda’s team was accomodated at Chichi Hotel, Kinandori B.

The team returns on Wednesday by road. They are expected in Kampala on Friday afternoon after over 3000KM.

Uganda’s Delegation:

Players:

Goalkeepers: Meddie Kibirge (Isabeti), Nasser Lwamunda (Buganda Royal)

Outfield players: Paul Lule (Buganda Royal), Allan Katwe (YMCA), Davis Kasujja (YMCA), Emmanuel Kalyowa (St Lawrence University), Ronald Mungwari (Stormers), Roch Somoka (Isabeti), Ambrose Naturinda (YMCA), Rica Byaruhanga (Isabeti)

Officials: