Zanzibar president rewards CECAFA team with cash and land

For finishing second at the 2017 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup, Zanzibar President Dr Ali Mohammed Shein rewarded each member of the team with cash and plots of land.

Shein delivered $1350 (at least Shs.4.8M) and a plot of land for each of the 32 man delegation that took part in the 2017 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup tournament in Kenya.

President Shein as quoted by Voice of Sport lauded the team for the great performance at CECAFA 2017 Senior Challenge cup;

I congratulate all the players and their managers and will reward them with $1,350 (Shs.4.8M) each. I will also give each plot whey they can build (houses). Zanzibar Heroes, hoyee!

Zanzibar reached their second final at the Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) Challenge Cup since 1995 when the Islanders defeated Uganda to win their only championship.

In 2017, Zanzibar lost to Kenya on post-match penalties (3-2) after normal time had ended in a 2 all stalemate at the fully packed Kenyatta stadium in Machakos.