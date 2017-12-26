Zimbabwe F.A keen on FIFA’s club licensing system

© Aminah Babirye

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) is keen and optimistic that the newly introduced FIFA and CAF’s club licencing system will yield instant dividends.

According to the ZIFA competitions and communications manager Xolisani Gwesela, they are convinced that local football could become more professional if clubs fully embrace FIFA and CAF’s club licencing system.

Gwesela was one of the participants across the continent who attended the professional football conference in Cairo, Egypt.

The conference was organised by FIFA in collaboration with the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The conference looked at the importance of the Club Licensing System and its application to CAF member associations.

Gwesela as quoted by Soccer 24 noted;

Club Licensing is never meant to punish or suffocate the clubs but to help them adhere to professional standards Once we fully implement Club Licensing, we will produce vibrant clubs and in turn produce formidable national teams. It all starts with professionalism at club level

The meeting was attended by representatives from all CAF’s 54 member associations including Uganda.

The club licensing system seeks to promote and improve the quality and the level of all football aspects in Africa and ensure that all clubs have the appropriate infrastructure and knowledge in respect of management and organisation.

It also improves the economic and financial capacity of clubs through proper corporate governance and control.

Uganda was represented by the FIFA Beach soccer referee Ivan Kintu Bayige and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Edgar Watson Ssuubi who is also a member of the CAF Technical study group.