Uganda Cricket Association secretary Eric Kamara has resigned.

Kamara who was elected to the position early this year resigned from his position just before the Christmas holidays because of a hectic work schedule.

He had defeated Tornado Bee delegated Jeremy Kibuuka Musoke for the second highest position in Uganda Cricket. Kamara has lasted over 9 months in the role and he had also been able to elected the Africa Cricket Association Executive in just the short time he was in the role.

A hectic work schedule cannot no longer allow him fulfill his duties as the Hon Secretary, a position that is key in the proper running of cricket affairs.

Since the adoption of the new constitution the position of Hon Secretary and Chairman are the only elective positions in UCA with the rest being appointed by the Chairman.

In a notice sent out to the fraternity the election of the Hon Secretary is an agenda item at the AGM that will be held on the 27th of January 2018.

Under the guidance of the constitution the resignation of Kamara means Wanderers will have to nominate a new delegate to the board.

At the AGM Chairman Bashir Badu will have to give account of to members for the past year in office and the way forward in the new year.

The office bearers for Uganda Cricket have only 2 years in office but can seek at least 2 terms in office.