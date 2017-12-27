Kirya sets season target at Mbarara City Football Club

© Kawowo Spors | JOHN BATANUDDE

After being named the new head coach at Mbarara City Football Club, Ibrahim ‘Uchumi’ Kirya outlined his bold plans and aspirations for the team.

I want to transform Mbarara City into a giant killer. I am glad to work at Mbarara City F.C. This a great club with great ambitions and plans. I want to be part of the history at this club.

Kirya was officially ushered in at the Mbarara based club on Friday, 22nd December 2017 after a day long period of successful haggling and negotiations during a special function that took place at the roof top of Mbarara Mall.

The former Sports Club Villa Jogoo and Lweza tactician had been days earlier sacked at Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) football club alongside his assistant James Odoch over unconvincing results.

Ironically, Kirya’s last game with the tax collectors had been with Mbarara City as the game ended in a one all stalemate.

Speaking about his immediate work plan at Mbarara City, Kirya hinted of the limited time lag in his midst but will work round the clock given the long January break.

I am a new coach at the club. I will have to study with my working team on how to take this club to the next desired level. First, I will look at the players present and see if we are do more recruitment and in which department. Good though, the players in the present set up are promising. We shall start training in the second week of January 2018 as we plan and continue with the preparations. The intention is to finish in a respectable place and avoid being relegated.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

When Mbarara City overcame Masavu 1-0 during their last first round match last Friday, Kirya was behind the technical bench and would occasionally chip in to offer a few tips here and there.

At Mbarara City F.C, Kirya replaced Samuel Kawalya who had been the interim coach since the departure of Villai Bainomugisha.

The position of Kawalya at the club remains unknown at large with the management yet to ascertain his terms.

For starters, Kirya is a former Uganda Cranes international who won the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup in 1992.

The Ankole Lions, as the club is fondly known is on a desperate quest of crucial points to ensure they survive relegation during their first year in the top flight division.

After 15 games, Mbarara City is 9th on the 16 team log with 19 points with a goal deficit of two (Bright Stars and Soana also have 19 points).

The second round is expected to kick off early February 2018.