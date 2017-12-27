Ronald Sebuguzi flawless in season ending Sprint

The horde of rally enthusiasts that filled Festino cite for the season ending sprint championship round on Boxing day said much about the anticipated showdown.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Over 40 crews entertained the fans in the six kilometre double circuit track as they battled their last this season.

Ronald Sebuguzi and Leon Ssenyange topped the event to successfully defend their sprint championship title.

The crew never placed a tyre wrong to post the fastest times of 3 mins 19 seconds from the two runs.

“This was a fun run. I think the fans enjoyed it. We enjoyed it too. Of course we are happy with the Sprint title,” said Sebuguzi.

Sebuguzi joins Christakis Fitidis (NRC champion) and Fred Senkumba (2WD champion) among this year’s motor rallying champions.

Omar Mayanja despite his imposing run was restricted to second position by five seconds behind Sebuguzi. He was followed by Ponsiano Lwakataka in third position.

In fourth position was Moses Lumala whose performance showed a great improvement towards his return to competitive rallying.

The legendary driver couldn’t hide his excitement.

“I came with a feeling that I will surprise everyone with my performance. I would have posted better times than that but due to a few mistakes on the start and finish we ended up with that.

“But I feel I did much better compared to my last race. It was a great race for me. I believe I will get better soon,” he said.

Arthur Blick Jr came in fifth overall with Duncan Mubiru and Hassan Alwi in sixth and seventh respectively.

Andy Musoke settled for eighth while Unissan Bakunda and Susan Muwonge sealed the top ten list in ninth and tenth respectively.