FUFA recommends Basena for special coaching development programme

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has promised interim Uganda Cranes head coach Moses Basena a slot for the special coaching development programme in the United States of America (USA).

This was confirmed on the Federation website on Wednesday, 27th December 2017.

Basena has been selected by FUFA for a Special Coaching Development Programme in the United States of America next year (2018)

Praise for Basena:

The former Uganda Cranes international has since landed praise from the federation for the time he has served as interim coach since the resignation of Serbian national Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic terminated his employment contract with FUFA in July 2017 over unpaid wages.

FUFA applauds Moses Basena for his efforts during the period he has served as Interim coach of Uganda Cranes. FUFA appreciates Basena’s achievements with Development and results registered during the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup, qualifiers for the CHAN and 2018 FIFA World cup Russia.

The former Simba, Sports Club Villa, The Saints and lately UPDF head coach will become the first Ugandan coach to benefit from this programme that will involve other domestic coaches in future.

FUFA Introduced the Long Term coaching programme as a way towards developing coaches for further educational progammes with an aim of improving the technical expertise of our coaches actively involved in the League.