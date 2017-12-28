Desabre resigns as Ismaily head coach

French man Sébastien Desabre on Wednesday tendered in his resignation as head coach at Egyptian Premier League club, Ismaily F.C.

Desabre, 41, is one of the four nominated coaches on the final short list for the head coach of the Uganda national football team, Uganda Cranes.

He delivered his resignation letter to the club president Ibrahim Osman after confirming he would take over the Uganda Cranes head coach job.

The former Esperance, Wydad Casablanca and Asec Mimosas head coach departs the club that he joined on 10th July 2017, having replaced Abo Taleb El-Eissawy.

He was also in charge of Cameroonian side Cotton Sport when they lost against Al-Ahly in the 2013 CAF Champions League semi final after drawing 2-2 on aggregate and losing 7-6 in penalties.

Soliman Khaled, one passionate long time supporter of Ismaily was left depressed by the departure of Desabre.

He (Sebastien Desabre) is a good coach and we had signed him for a long project to be with us but unfortunately we have lost him.

Desabre leaves the El Darawish at the summit slot of the Egypt Premier League.

He beat interim coach Moses Basena (Ugandan), Emilio Ferrera (Belgian) and Northern Irishman Jonathan Mckinstry to the job left vacant after Serbian national Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic terminated his employment contract with FUFA in July 2017 over unpaid wages.