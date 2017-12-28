Ivorian star Yaya Toure comes out of retirement shell

Ghana soccer Net

Cote D’Ivoire and Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure Gnégnéri, 34, announced on Wednesday that he is coming out of international retirement to lead Ivory Coast again.

After more than 100 caps for the Ivory coast, Yaya Toure announced his international football retirement after 14 years with the Elephants in September of 2016 to focus on club football.

However, he has decided to give his international career another chance.

The change of heart came after Yaya Toure found game time with Manchester City hard to come by as he has made just eight appearances and is yet to start a Premier League game for the Blues this term.

The Ivorian will be out of contract in the summer, and it seems that Pep Guardiola will not want to keep him for another year.

His agent Dimitry Seluk tweeted;

Yaya Toure has decided to return to Ivory Coast national team. He wants to win another trophy with the Elephants of Ivory Coast

In affirmation, Yaya also tweeted;

I love my country and am available for national team selection. I want to help the next generation and use my experience to make all Ivorians proud!!

Toure was part of the team that won the 2015 AFCON and will want to help the Elephants achieve success at the 2019 AFCON in Cameroon after they failed to reach the 2018 World Cup.

About Yaya Toure:

Yaya Toure was born on 13th May 1983. He was voted as the CAF footballer of the year on four successive times in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014.

Touré earned 100 caps for the Ivory Coast from 2004 to 2015, scoring 19 goals.

He represented the nation at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cup tournaments.

He also represented them in six Africa Cup of Nations in 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013 and 2015.

He has won the AFCON tournament once in 2015.

Toure’s club football witnessed him start at ASEC Mimosas before moving to Europe to play in Beveren, Metalurh Donetsk, Olympiacos, Monaco, Barcelona and lately Manchester City.

He is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Environment Programme.