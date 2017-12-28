Kalungi lauds coach Abdallah Mubiru for crucial role in his career

Uganda Cranes defender Henry Kalungi has lauded Police FC coach Abdallah Mubiru for the crucial role he played in building his football.

Courtesy

Kalungi was mentored by the tactician at Kibuli SS before shinning at Uganda Premier League side Proline FC.

The Charlotte Independence star called him “an amazing human being” in addition to knighting him “omusomesa” as translated from local dialect – Luganda – to mean “teacher.”

Kalungi paid tribute to Abdallah a few days after doing charity at Buganda Road Primary School grounds where he dined with the underprivileged children, Makerere Kivulu slums where he donated food stuffs and Bulemeezi village.

Henry Kalungi’s Career

Kalungi moved to the United States in 2006 and played college soccer at Winthrop University.

He had 56 appearances for Winthrop in his three years at the college, was named the 2006 team MVP, and received Big South All-Tournament Team and NSCAA/adidas All-South Atlantic Region Team accolades.

Kalungi also played with the Hampton Roads Piranhas and the Fredericksburg Gunners in the USL Premier Development League, being named to the All-Conference First-Team in 2008.

Kalungi who is currently plying his trade at Charlotte Independence since 2015 has appeared for the Ugandan U-20 national team and the senior national team.