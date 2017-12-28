Kalungi lauds coach Abdallah Mubiru for crucial role in his career

Uganda Cranes defender Henry Kalungi has lauded Police FC coach Abdallah Mubiru for the crucial role he played in building his football.
Kalungi was mentored by the tactician at Kibuli SS before shinning at Uganda Premier League side Proline FC.
The Charlotte Independence star called him “an amazing human being” in addition to knighting him “omusomesa” as translated from local dialect – Luganda – to mean “teacher.”
You can’t forget where you came from.Thankful for Coach Abdullah Mubiru who helped nature my talent at Kibuli S.S and my brief stint at proline.#WonderfulCoach #AmazingHumanBeing #Omusomesa @kawowosports @OfficialFUFA @Uganda_Cranes @Edgarkazibwe @ProlineFC pic.twitter.com/a3tNzGp6RH
— Henry Kalungi (@HenryKalungi) December 27, 2017
Kalungi paid tribute to Abdallah a few days after doing charity at Buganda Road Primary School grounds where he dined with the underprivileged children, Makerere Kivulu slums where he donated food stuffs and Bulemeezi village.
We where able to deliver Christmas to families in Bulemzi village.It was overwhelming to see how these families struggle to make ends meet.Most touching was the young ladies that were born with disabilities.Specifically one couldn't sit or talk and spends most of the time on the floor crawling on her berry instead of a specialized wheel chair because the parents couldn't afford it.We promised them that will speak to some of our friends and try to help these young ladies.Its really touching. It makes us understand how blessed we are.God is so good to us and should be thankful each and everyday.Hopefully we can change lives together.Thank you all and God bless. #GodIsGood #LetsMakeADifferenceTogether @jacquelinejea @henrykalungi @umbro
Henry Kalungi’s Career
Kalungi moved to the United States in 2006 and played college soccer at Winthrop University.
He had 56 appearances for Winthrop in his three years at the college, was named the 2006 team MVP, and received Big South All-Tournament Team and NSCAA/adidas All-South Atlantic Region Team accolades.
Kalungi also played with the Hampton Roads Piranhas and the Fredericksburg Gunners in the USL Premier Development League, being named to the All-Conference First-Team in 2008.
Kalungi who is currently plying his trade at Charlotte Independence since 2015 has appeared for the Ugandan U-20 national team and the senior national team.