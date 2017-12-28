Magogo cautions FIFA referees on integrity, performance and fitness

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) president Moses Magogo has cautioned the 2018 FIFA referees on integrity, performance and fitness.

Magogo delivered the message to the 21 FIFA referees as they received their badges and other items at FUFA House on Wednesday.

Quoted by the federation website, Magogo who is also a CAF Executive committee member noted;

It is very important for you to understand the process we are undertaking. We are trying to be open and transparent as much as we can in the process of determining Ugandans to the International list. It is about Integrity, Performance and Fitness. For as long as you have those 3, you will be on the list for as long as the rules of the game

William Wilberforce ‘Engineer’ Oloya is the new face among the 5 male referees.

Others are Brian Miiro Nsubuga, Alex Muhabi, Mashood Ssali and Ali Sabilla Chelangat.

The Okello duo of Lee and Dick are among the 6 assistant referees on the treasured list.

The other male assistant referees include Mark Ssonko, Ronald Katenya, Musa Balikoowa Ngobi and Issa Masembe.

Shamirah ‘Keko’ Nabadda is the new entrant among the female referees.

FUFA Media

The other two female referees are the immensely experienced pair of Aisha Nabikko Ssemmambo and Habiba Naigaga.

The list for the women assistant referees needs no introduction since they are same old faces maintained.

The tried, tested and proven Lydia Nantabo Wanyama is joined by the robust Catherine Cynthia Nagaddya, Marex Nakitto Nkumbi and Jane Mutonyi for the 2018 FIFA Women assistant referee badges.

The trio of Ivan Kintu Bayige, Shafic Mugerwa and Muhammad Ssenteza is maintained among the beach soccer referees with FIFA Badges.

The function at FUFA House was also attended by Hamid Juma (FUFA Executive Committee Member), Ronnie Kalema (Chairman Uganda Football Referees Committee and FUFA Executive Committee Member), Ndawula Kalema (Appointments-Referees) and Samuel Egesa, the FUFA Referees manager.

In a nut shell, there are 21 FIFA referees from Uganda.

Elsewhere, the national referees across the country also recieved their badges in all the 8 FUFA regions.

The badges take effect January to December 2018.

Uganda FIFA referees 2018: