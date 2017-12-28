Motorsport

Moses Lumala nearing return

ago
by Sharifah Namagoba Ramah
© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE
Moses Lumala in action at Festino Cite.

Moses Lumala is stirred up for his return to competitive racing.

The 53-year-old is at the climax of ending his 11-year sabbatical. Lumala took part in the season ending sprint championship event on Boxing Day to advance his preparations .

The legendary driver settled for fourth position overall, nine seconds behind winner Ronald Sebuguzi.

Despite his sublime performance at Festino Cite, Lumala confessed to had a few race gitters.

“It’s hard to believe but I did not sleep last night just thinking about this event. Everything seemed all new to me. I kept watching racing videos hoping to get the courage.

“I can’t tell why I was so tense like that. But all I know I never wanted to disappoint anyone at the end of the race. People anticipated a lot not knowing I am only getting back,” he said.

moses lumala rally party
Moses Lumala

Lumala was eventually excited about his performance.

“I somehow got the courage and it was a fair and exciting race for me. It was not the best as expected but it was good enough for me. Better than the last race I had.

“I would have posted better times but there was a mess at the start and my mistake at the finish when I stopped just before the flag.”

Africa Rally Archives
Moses Lumala during carnival sprint in October

Lumala is keen on hitting full competition but will have to seek professional training.

“I am hoping to join a rally school before my return. You might think you know a lot not until you meet professionals.

“All my peers like Charlie Lubega, Emma Katto and others went to rally schools. I believe to learn a few things from there,” he asserted.

“I also constructed a race track. I will be practising more often. I hope to invite several drivers to join me in practice. I believe this will put me back to shape so fast.”

Lumala further revealed his plans for next season.

“I will take on a few competitive events as I test my progress as well as setting up my team. You all know the crew means service crews, cars, budget among others. All will be sorted next year before I call it a return,” he said.

Crews set for TNRC season finale showdown in Morogoro

