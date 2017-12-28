Moses Lumala nearing return

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Moses Lumala is stirred up for his return to competitive racing.

The 53-year-old is at the climax of ending his 11-year sabbatical. Lumala took part in the season ending sprint championship event on Boxing Day to advance his preparations .

The legendary driver settled for fourth position overall, nine seconds behind winner Ronald Sebuguzi.

Despite his sublime performance at Festino Cite, Lumala confessed to had a few race gitters.

“It’s hard to believe but I did not sleep last night just thinking about this event. Everything seemed all new to me. I kept watching racing videos hoping to get the courage.

“I can’t tell why I was so tense like that. But all I know I never wanted to disappoint anyone at the end of the race. People anticipated a lot not knowing I am only getting back,” he said.

Lumala was eventually excited about his performance.

“I somehow got the courage and it was a fair and exciting race for me. It was not the best as expected but it was good enough for me. Better than the last race I had.

“I would have posted better times but there was a mess at the start and my mistake at the finish when I stopped just before the flag.”

Lumala is keen on hitting full competition but will have to seek professional training.

“I am hoping to join a rally school before my return. You might think you know a lot not until you meet professionals.

“All my peers like Charlie Lubega, Emma Katto and others went to rally schools. I believe to learn a few things from there,” he asserted.

“I also constructed a race track. I will be practising more often. I hope to invite several drivers to join me in practice. I believe this will put me back to shape so fast.”

Lumala further revealed his plans for next season.

“I will take on a few competitive events as I test my progress as well as setting up my team. You all know the crew means service crews, cars, budget among others. All will be sorted next year before I call it a return,” he said.