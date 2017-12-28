Sébastien Desabre officially unveiled as Uganda Cranes’ head coach

Finally!!!

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) unveiled Sébastien Desabre as new Uganda Cranes head coach on a three year employment contract (renewable in nature).

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

This happened hours after the Frenchman had arrived into the country from Egypt where he has been head coach of Ismaily Football Club.

The official unveiling for the coach happened at the FUFA Head quarters in Mengo, Kampala on Thursday, 28th December 2017.

Sébastien spoke in english with energy and vigour before multitudes of eagerly awaiting journalists. He sounded confident throughout the 30 minute interview;

I am very happy to be in Uganda. I am more than ready to serve Uganda Cranes

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

FUFA Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Edgar Watson, flanked by the FUFA Executive Committee Members Ronnie Kalema and Hamid Juma as well as the Federation PRO, Ahmed Hussein closely supervised the session as he steered the press conference.

The FUFA President Moses Magogo (away on official duties) missed the historic occassion.

Watson as welcomed the new coach to Uganda before he narrated a brief about the process of hiring the new coach;

We welcome our new coach Mr Sebastien Desabre from France. This is Uganda and please you are warmly welcome. The process to select the national team coach successful with 93 applicants, 5 of whom were Ugandans. Government was fully involved in the entire process. Desabre will supervise all the national development teams (U-23, U-20 and U-17) because FUFA’s philosophy is to build football from the grass-roots

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Sébastien’s working team:

Sébastien will be assisted by Mathias Lule as the immediate assistant coach. For starters, Lule has been an assistant coach under the interim tenure of Moses Basena.

Fred Kajoba is maintained as the goalkeeping coach.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Other national team staff:

Ahmed Hussein is the official national team’s media officer, the team coordinator in charge of the CHAN 2018 tournament is Joseph Kasana. Patrick Ntege is maintained as the national teams’ manager.

Doctors Ronald Kisolo and Ivan Ssewanyana are also maintained on the team medical department.

In the evening, Sébastien attended the team training session at the outside training facility of Mandela National stadium, Namboole.

A total of 39 players preparing for the CHAN 2018 tournament in Morocco. He had a brief chat with the players as he challenged them on being professional.

“Be professional in everything you do. Life as footballers will be enjoyable for you” he cautioned.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

He then moved away for rest ahead of Friday training session at 4 p.m.

The Thursday session was conducted by Wasswa Bbosa and Mathias Lule with the goalkeeping coach Fred Kajoba.