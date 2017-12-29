Making sense of foreign coaches given local options

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

FUFA unveiled Sebastian Desabre as the new Uganda Cranes coach to replace Micho who left the job mid this year citing no payment of his wages. I have no information on how much has changed since Micho left in terms of taking care the remuneration of the coach.

The new coach will take home up to $25000 per month plus other things. Given that he is an expatriate, he will need a car plus accommodation. This number would be less with a local coach and a local back room team, but why then do most federations opt for foreign coaches?

The cricket cranes have a foreign coach in Steve Tikolo from Kenya, the Rugby Cranes also have a foreign coach from South Africa and the Cranes since 2004 when Mike Mutebi was in charge have been with foreign coaches.

Somehow local players never react to local coaches as they do to foreign coaches their attitude will remain laissefaire expecting favors because they have either been with the coach at club level or they are greeting terms with the man in charge.

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

However, enter a foreign coach and people will give 150% in practice and whatever the foreign coach says will be taken as the gospel truth. The same message from a local coach will not be taken that serious because the players just never take local coaches serious.

Our local coaches have also been their own worst enemies failing to improve on their knowledge, with most having only been as far as Kenya and they only rely on refresher courses organised by FUFA.

The world is now a global village. Sebasitien at 41 comes with a wealth of experience having working in over 5 African Countries and with the giant clubs in Africa none of our local coaches have that kind of CV.

The needs for the Cranes are urgent with sponsors looking for great results and the impatient fan which all make having a local coach undesirable. Local coaches need to look at themselves as competitors in a market that is now global, the best candidate will take the job. Local coaches have got to improve their capacity in terms of knowledge, methods of work, try their skills out of the confines of Uganda and also make the necessary networks in the world of football.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The continent of Africa is loaded with journeymen from Europe handling the top African Nations, men who have spent most of their adult life in Africa coaching in different countries; Hervé Renard with Morocco, Micho now at Orlando Pirates and Claude Roy formerly of Cameroon.

You cant fault associations for going foreign because we lack capacity locally to take our national teams to the next level. Most times when a local coach is a in charge you will hear stories of biased selection proving that even the bare minimum of team selection is failing us.

It’s important that local coaches with National team ambitions need to up their game. Sunday Olishe was properly schooled in management and Aliou Cissé is competent to manage players like Saido Mane. Least we will always have foreign coaches pocketing all this cash when local options would be cheaper, by the way at the current exchange rate $25000 is Shs90M.