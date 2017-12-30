Gift Ali parts ways with Police Football Club

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Gift Ali has parted way with Police Football Club.

The midfielder who joined the Cops at the start of the season from Proline leaves the club on mutual consent according to a statement released by the player’s business manager Peter Tabu.

“…Gift Ali and Police FC have mutually parted ways,” reads the statement in part. “…the club after a lot of consideration agreed that it was best to come to this conclusion,” it continues.

Gift Ali’s destination remains unknown but he’s reportedly headed to a Kenya Premier League side.

He is the second player to leave the 2005 league champions following the departure of forward Hood Kaweesa who joined Zambian side Buildcon.

Ali and Kaweesa were mainstays in the club’s match day squads and now with just 21 licenced players, Police will enter the market for atleast striker and midfielder to add to the team that was already short on personnel.

Police completed the first round of the season seated fifth on the table with 24 points from fifteen matches, 8 points behind leaders SC Villa.