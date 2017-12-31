2017 NRC Season: An exciting, competitive and nail-biting affair

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The 2017 National Rally Championship (NRC) was like no other season witnessed before.

Tight action prevailed in all the seven rounds with the coveted title being decided on the final round of the year.

Kawowo Sports’ Sharifah Ramah looks back at a season that was.

Mbarara Rally

The season opener has always attracted much hype, new seasonal targets, high ambitions and the 2017 round was no different.

It was a wet and muddy event over two days with the routes becoming a disaster to several crews.

But it was Omar Mayanja/Hussein Mukuye to open up the season’s winners list. The Cleanlines crew topped the event with Ronald Sebuguzi and Duncan Mubiru sealing the podium places.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Kabale Rally

Round two of the series moved to Kigezi highlands in Kabale and got the best out of Duncan Mubiru.

Mubiru easily sailed through the hills of Kabale, dominating the event from day one. He would go on to win but also seal a second podium finish of the season. As it seemed, Mubiru had put out his notice of intention to win the 2017 title.

Ronald Sebuguzi finished second overall followed by Kuku Ranjit taking third.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Kayunga Rally

Round three was one event that had the federation’s officials and Southern Motor Club at loggerheads over who and where the event should be organised.

The event finally took place in Kayunga district.

Ronald Sebuguzi remarkably won the event to go top in the standings.

Christakis Fitidis was in second followed by Ambrose Byona.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Fort Portal Rally

Fort Portal welcomed the series yet again with a mammoth entry list of over thirty crews.

After an exciting two-day event, it was Hassan Alwi with his first win as well as first finish of the season.

Fred Wampamba made the highlights of the event with his imperious performance all through. He would settle for second position overall. Omar Mayanja came in third.

Africa Rally Archives

Pearl Rally

The season got mid way with the Africa Rally Championship round; the Pearl of Africa Uganda rally.

The Pearl Rally attracted several foreign crews from Kenya, Burundi, Rwanda, Zambia and Tanzania.

It was indeed the most exciting round of the year.

Despite Kenya’s Manvir Baryan taking the overall win, Christakis Fitidis won the national slot to secure his first victory of the season.

Fitidis’ victory put him at the top of the table opening his chances for a maiden title.

Kuku Ranjit finished in second followed by Ashiraf Mohammed.

By the end of round five, only four crews were in line for the title; Kuku Ranjit, Duncan Mubiru, Ronald Sebuguzi and Christakis Fitidis.

Kabalega Rally

The penultimate round headed to Hoima with Christakis Fitidis smiling at the top of the NRC table.

The title contenders had much of their hopes to go closer the title in this event.

Hassan Alwi took advantage of Duncan Mubiru’s misfortunes of the event to clinch his second victory of the season.

Mubiru would finish second in the race and maintain his chase for the elusive national title.

But Alwi’s victory worked to the advantage of Christakis Fitidis who maintained his lead at the NRC leaderboard into the final round.

Mosac Rally

Lukaya district welcomed the final round of the season with only three crews vying for the title.

Duncan Mubiru, Christakis Fitidis and Ronald Sebuguzi all had a chance to the title.

It was a nail-biting affair for the trio. Ronald Sebuguzi would emerge the rally winner. The victory was however not good enough to claim him the national crown.

Instead, it was Christakis Fitidis who scooped the year’s title after finishing sixth overall.

The new year will bring to us a new season. And much more can be expected.