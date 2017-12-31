2017 in Review: From KCCA Leopards sweep to City Oilers continental expedition

Every year, analysts size up federations, leagues, clubs, administrators and athletes, mostly in search of flaws – which is fine.

Sizing up all these entities entirely depends on activities throughout the year upon which these debates are based.

It’s only fair we point out the events that stood out in 2017 from KCCA Leopards incredible run to their collapse in the finals, KIU Titans joining the finals party to Falcons drop, the Zone V Clubs Championship experience to City Oilers strides at the FIBA Africa Champions Cup .

Afrobasket

Silverbacks got the better of their perennial rivals Rwanda and made a second successive appearance at the FIBA Afrobasket and without doubt there was a lot of improvement from how they played at their debut tournament.

FIBA

Much as there was no victory registered in the three group games played in Dakar – Senegal, the short reign of American coach George Galanapolous presented lots of positives some of which were the team awareness, structure and mental strength.

With the 2019 FIBA World Cup qualifiers starting in February of 2018, there seems to be a starting point – if finances allow.

The Zone V Experience

Uganda hosted the Zone V Clubs Championship for the first time since 2012. Unlike that of five years ago, the 2017 edition was more like an experience – just what money can do to sport.

The organization was much better and so was the quality of basketball particularly in the advanced stages with tournament MVP Jordin Mayes lighting up the event.

Hosts City Oilers won the tournament after over-powering Patriots of Rwanda to make a second successive continental showpiece.

The tournament echoed the need for a bigger Indoor Stadium as the two games involving City Oilers and Patriots filled Lugogo Indoor Stadium beyond capacity with some fans still watching on screen from outside.

City Oilers strides at the FIBA Africa Champions Cup

On the core of last year’s team, Oilers added Robinson Odoch, Adarius Pegues, Jordin Mayes and Lleon Tilman and there was a massive improvement in performance.

FIBA

After losing the first three matches at the continental event staged in Rades, Tunisia, the back-to-back Zone V Champions grew in strength and finished fifth overall after falling to Union Sportive Monastir in the quarters.

Who knows may be next year they could get into the semifinals and better, play for the title. Of course it goes without saying they have to qualify first.

KCCA Leopards’ run that culminated into a sweep

They may not have had the best personnel in the league but KCCA Leopards completed the regular season unbeaten, brushing aside their rivals UCU Lady Canons and pretenders JKL Lady Dolphins.

In fact Leopards did not lose a single game until the finals having swept aside A1 Challenge in the second round.

KCCA Media

However, Leopards’ ‘over’ dependence on Martha Soigi came to the fore after the center sat out the finals leading to a disappointing 4-0 series loss to Lady Canons.

UCU Lady Canons’ 3-peat

UCU Lady Canons’ journey in the National Basketball League has been incredible since joining the division a decade ago.

Courtesy

UCU Lady Canons have failed to play in the finals only once in ten years, have won seven of the nine and the last three have come in succession. Talk of a successful basketball program!

Fifth straight final for City Oilers

The only reason City Oilers will not qualify for the National Basketball League finals is if they chose not to.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

For a fifth year running, the four-time champions are in the championship round and this time, they swept their way to the finals.

KIU Titans finally crash the finals gate

After a decade and half, KIU Titans finally made the finals grade. It took a lot of sacrifice that included letting head coach Hamza Nyambogo go.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Titans swept UCU Canons before defeating two-time champions Warriors 3-1 to crash the finals gate and they will start playing for the title on Friday, January 5 at Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

Falcons’ Relegation

Falcons’ mediocrity over the past four seasons finally earned them a place in Division I.

The record league winners had been on a downward spiral since losing the 2013 finals to City Oilers.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Despite getting a Shs250M sponsorship deal from StarTimes three of years ago, there were no significant additions to the team with top players departing and long serving forward Stephen Omony being the last top player to leave.

The side lingered in the drop zone throughout the season and the do-or-die game against UPDF Tomahawks sent them to Division I.