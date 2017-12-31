CAF sets inspection dates in Cameroon ahead of AFCON 2019 tournament

© Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE

A team from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) will inspect the facilities in Cameroon come January 2018 ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

“The CAF has informed us that the inspection visit should take place on January 11-23,” Happi Dieudenno, the president of the normalization committee for FECAFOOT said in an interview with Actu Cameroun.

This will help in assessing the level of readiness for the country in preparation for the biggest footballing fiesta on the African continent.

The delegation will inspect facilities like Stadia, Hotel and other infrastructures in host cities intended to ensure a smooth running and organization of the tournament 32nd edition.

The CAF appointed team was scheduled to begin the eight-day inspection on 20 August this year but the visit was postponed following the withdrawal of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) but now Roland Berger has taken over as the new audit firm.

Only Limbe Stadium that will be almost ready when the delegation arrives, while Japoma Stadium in Douala and the Paul Biya Stadium in Olembe will not be completed.

For starters, the 2019 tournament in Cameroon will feature 24 teams instead of 16 for the first time in history.

Cameroon are the defending champions of the biannual tourney of the biennial tournament scheduled for June and July 2019.

This will be the first time that the AFCON is hosted in the middle of the year.