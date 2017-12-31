CHAN 2018 Preparations: 14 players trimmed off Uganda Cranes squad

CHAN 2018 Tournament:

12th January – 4 February 2018

In Morocco

Uganda Cranes Fixtures (Group B)

Uganda Vs Zambia – 14th January 2018 (Marrakech)

Uganda Vs Namibia – 18th January 2018 (Marrakech)

Uganda Vs Ivory Coast – 22nd January 2018 (Marrakech)

Newly named Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre has continued with duties with the national team ahead of the 2018 Championship of African Nations tournament due in Morocco.

After his official unveiling on Thursday, the French national has since supervised sessions at Namboole and Maroons stadium.

The team has since trained at the Namboole outside training facility on Thursday evening before three sessions at Maroons stadium on Friday, Saturday and Sunday morning.

Dropped players:

Fourteen players of the 41 summoned were on Sunday trimmed off the lis.

Among the 14 are goalkeepers Samson Kirya (SC Villa Jogoo) and Tom Ikara (Kirinya – Jinja S.S.S).

Others are; Shafiq Bakaki (Vipers SC), Hood Kaweesa (Police), Allan Kateregga (KCCA FC), Shafik Kagimu (URA FC), Nicholas Kasozi (Sc Villa Jogoo), David Ndihabwe (Express), Brian Ahebwa (Mbarara City FC), Musa Esenu (Kirinya-Jinja S.S) and Abraham Ndugwa (Masavu).

The remaining 27 players have entered residential camp at the African Bible University in Lubowa.

The final team of 23 players will be named by 3rd January 2018.

Uganda is pooled in group B with Namibia, Cote D’Ivoire and Zambia.

Uganda Cranes Players Remaining in Camp (27):

Goalkeepers: Isma Watenga (Vipers Sc), Benjamin Ochan (KCCA FC), Saidi Keni (Proline FC)

Defenders: Nico Wakiro Wadada (Vipers Sc), Joseph Nsubuga (Sc Villa Jogoo), Isaac Muleme (KCCA FC), Aggrey Madoi (Police FC), Timothy Dennis Awanyi (KCCA FC), Bernard Muwanga (Sc Villa Jogoo), Mujuzi Mustapha (Proline FC), Mustapha Kiiza (KCCA FC)

Midfielders: Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC), Tom Masiko (Vipers SC), Ibrahim Saddam Juma (KCCA FC), Muzamiru Mutyaba (KCCA FC), Milton Karisa (Vipers SC), Abubaker Kasule (Express FC), Allan Kyambadde (SC Villa Jogoo), Paul Mucureezi (KCCA FC), Rahmat Senfuka (Police F.C)

Center Forwards: Derrick Nsibambi (KCCA FC), Muhammad Shaban (KCCA FC), Nelson Senkatuka (Bright Stars FC), Daniel Isiagi (Proline FC)