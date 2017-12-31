CHAN 2018 Preparations: Burkina Faso confirms two high profile international friendly matches

CHAN 2018 Tournament:

13th January – 4th February

In Morocco

Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE

Burkina Faso is set to have a a week long training camp in Tunisia where they will also play two high profile international friendly matches.

This has been confirmed by the Burkina Faso Football Federation (BFF) in preparation for the Africa Nations Championship tournament which kicks off on January 13th, 2018 in Morocco.

The Stallions will lock horns with Tunisia on 7th January 2018 before facing Libya two days later in yet another build up friendly match.

Meanwhile, a 25 man squad was released by head coach Paulo Duarte to start preparations for the championship that will be held in Morocco.

Among the players summoned are Fasofoot best player of the month of November Dramane Salou, who features for FC Salitas, Ajeb’s Ismael Karambiri, Romeo Boni (AS Police), Arnauld Bambara (USFA), Abdoul Karim Habidine (Salitas) among others.

Like Burkina Faso, Rwanda will also hold a training camp in Tunisia.

Burkina Faso was drawn in group D alongside Cameroon, Angola and Congo. Group D countries will play their group games in Agadir.

Libya is in group C, same as Rwanda, Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea and will be based in Tangier.

Group B comprises Ivory Coast, Zambia, Uganda and Namibia and will be based in Marrakech.

Hosts Morocco, Sudan, Mauritania and Guinea make up Group A that will be based in Casablanca.

Group D that has Angola, Cameroon, Burkina Faso and Congo Brazzaville

The quarter finals will be played on the 27th and 28th January 2018 in all the cities.

These will be subsequently followed by the semifinals on 31st January, third place playoff match on 3rd February before the final on Sunday, 4th February 2018.

The tournament will be played over three weeks between 12th January and 4th February 2018.

The CHAN tournament brings together 16 national teams composed of players playing in the national leagues of their respective countries.

Democratic Republic of Congo is the defending champion.

Group A (Casablanca)



Morocco (Hosts)

Guinea

Sudan

Mauritania

Group B (Marrakech)



Cote d’Ivoire

Zambia

Uganda

Namibia

Group C (Tangier)



Libya

Nigeria

Rwanda

Equatorial Guinea

Group D (Agadir)



Angola

Cameroon

Congo

Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso players summoned:

Adama Sawadogo (Salitas), Aboubacar Sawadogo (RCK), Harouna Balboné (USFA), Sou Elisha (Rahimo FC), Maxime Ouattara (Salitas), Fousseni Beao (EFO), Valentin Nouma (Rahimo FC), Moses Zongo (Salitas), Youssouf Kaboré (ASFA-Y), Romeo Boni (AS Police), Mohamed Sylla (Salitas), Moussa Sory (AJEB), Abdoul Abass Guiro (EFO), Ousmane Siry (Rahimo FC), Yaya Sanou (ASFB), Séverin Traoré ( AS Sonabel), Stéphane Arnaud Bandé (USO), Adama Barro (Rahimo FC), Ben Aziz Zagré (AJEB), Nathanio Kompaoré (Salitas), Augustin Abem (RCK), Hermann Nikiema (USO), Arnauld Bambara (USFA), Abdoul Karim Habidine (Salitas), Cheick Djibril Ouattara (ASFB)

